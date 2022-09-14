Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...

