ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
People

Teyana Taylor Celebrates Daughter Junie's First Billboard in New York City: 'Proud Mom Tears'

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are parents to daughters Junie, 6½, and Rue, 2 Teyana Taylor is beaming with pride at daughter Junie's latest accomplishment. On Sunday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star shared photos and videos of her and daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, posing in front of Junie's first billboard. The budding model posed for luxury brand Fear of God's Essentials line, with her photo displayed on a billboard on New York City's Bleecker Street. "The best part of me is a reflection of my journey in life...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video

A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Stop on Her Farewell Tour

Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson. “London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halle Bailey
E! News

Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance

Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch

Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Women#The Little Mermaid#Black People#Racism#Tiktok
NME

Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere

The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’

Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Complex

Baby Keem Teases Fan Who Lost Their Phone During Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Show by Recording Video on Device

Baby Keem happily trolled a fan who lost her phone at a show on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Tour. TikTok user @cjlove2670 posted a video of the aftermath of Keem finding her phone. “I lost my phone at a Baby Keem concert and found these on it months later,” @cjlove2670 wrote in the clip, before revealing the videos that Two Phone Baby Keem took of himself on her device.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy