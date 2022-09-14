Read full article on original website
Mothers Share Their Black Daughter’s Reactions To Halle Bailey Being A Black Ariel
Last Friday, Disney sent the internet into sheer excitement when they revealed the long-awaited trailer for the live-action reprise of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.
Teyana Taylor Celebrates Daughter Junie's First Billboard in New York City: 'Proud Mom Tears'
Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are parents to daughters Junie, 6½, and Rue, 2 Teyana Taylor is beaming with pride at daughter Junie's latest accomplishment. On Sunday, the 31-year-old multi-hyphenate star shared photos and videos of her and daughter Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie), 6½, posing in front of Junie's first billboard. The budding model posed for luxury brand Fear of God's Essentials line, with her photo displayed on a billboard on New York City's Bleecker Street. "The best part of me is a reflection of my journey in life...
International Business Times
Nicki Minaj Accused Of Using Body-Slimming Filter In 'Super Freaky Girl' Music Video
A social media user has pointed out the "glitches" in the body-slimming filter allegedly used in the music video for Nicki Minaj's latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." An Instagram user who goes by the username problematicfame shared a side-by-side comparison of edited and unedited images of Minaj from the video to prove their point.
thesource.com
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor at London Stop on Her Farewell Tour
Teyana Taylor is currently on her farewell The Last Rose Petal 2 tour. As the show pulled into London, Teyana Taylor was surprised by an icon, Janet Jackson. “London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown baby! The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.
Gary’s Tea: Kandi Burruss Says Jermaine Dupri & Carlos King Tried To Steal Her Likeness To Make A Movie!
Kandi Burruss is speaking on it! Gary With The Tea is sharing the tea on the beef between these three in the production business.
These Celebs Got Real About Their Experience Being In School While Famous, And It's Wild What They Had To Deal With Every Day
Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, "I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd."
Alicia Keys Calls Out Fan Who Grabbed and Kissed Her During Performance
Alicia Keys recently had the un-thinkable happen during one of her concerts. The impromptu moment occurred when the Grammy-award winner performed her hit, "Empire State of Mind," at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Aug. 29. While walking through the crowd as she continued to sing, one fan decided to grab the singer and kiss her on the cheek—which, as seen in a clip shared to social media—led to an understandably stunned reaction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Camila Cabello Twerks To Beyoncé's "Energy" On Stage: Watch
Beyoncé's latest project, Renaissance, has been massively successful. Big names throughout the entertainment industry have praised the album, and now Camila Cabello has shown her endorsement of Bey's newest offering. At Rock In Rio in Brazil, Cabello showed off her dance moves to a packed stadium as Beyoncé's "Energy"...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexander Ludwig wants an R-rated ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie with Nicki Minaj
Alexander Ludwig had so much fun working with Nicki Minaj on her latest music video that he’s manifesting an R-rated “Super Freaky Girl” film version for a chance to collaborate with the rapper once more. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Vikings star (who served as...
NME
Earl Sweatshirt performs new music in ‘Atlanta’ season 4 premiere
The season four opener of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta, which premiered on FX this week (September 15), features new music from Earl Sweatshirt. During the season premiere, the characters Paper Boi (played by Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) mourned the death of a rapper called Blue Blood, whose music was playing through the speakers during the scene.
JoJo Siwa Responded After She Was Trolled For Taking Avery Cyrus On A Date To Chuck E. Cheese
She said she'd still "highly recommend Chuck E. Cheese," and same.
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
Complex
Baby Keem Teases Fan Who Lost Their Phone During Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Show by Recording Video on Device
Baby Keem happily trolled a fan who lost her phone at a show on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers Tour. TikTok user @cjlove2670 posted a video of the aftermath of Keem finding her phone. “I lost my phone at a Baby Keem concert and found these on it months later,” @cjlove2670 wrote in the clip, before revealing the videos that Two Phone Baby Keem took of himself on her device.
Diva’s Daily Dirt: First Look At Whitney Houston Biopic + Cardi B Takes Plea Deal
Watch the trailer fro the new Whitney Houston biopic and find out all about the plea deal that Cardi B took today in New York City.
