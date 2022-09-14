Read full article on original website
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Smith County Pct. 5 constable resigning to take school district police chief job
Smith County Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny is resigning his position to take a job as police chief at San Augustine ISD. “As most of you may know, I have resigned from office as Constable Precinct 5 of Smith County,” McClenny said in a statement released Friday morning from the county. “This decision was the hardest, yet the easiest. My wife is a School Administer at West Sabine ISD and it has created a distance barrier. I was presented with an opportunity to interview and was offered the Police Chief’s position at San Augustine ISD. This decision is a family decision and Kena and I are truly grateful for the doors that God has opened for us.”
inforney.com
State's COVID-19 vaccine clinic arrives in Tyler
The Texas State Department of Health Services' fall COVID-19 vaccination campaign is in Tyler this weekend. The campaign focuses on combating COVID-19 by encouraging people to get vaccinated and to get their booster shots. Department officials kicked off the clinic Friday at a Walmart at 6801 S. Broadway Ave. People...
inforney.com
Yogi, a senior Great Pyrenees, available for adoption in Tyler
Mr. Yogi is a senior Great Pyrenees who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. The Great Pyrenees is a calm, well-mannered, serious dog known for his great devotion to family, including well-behaved children. These dogs are generally trustworthy, affectionate, and gentle, but if the need arises, they will not hesitate to try to protect their family and their territory. Yogi is fully vetted and weighs about 100 pounds. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Yogi call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Sept. 14 – Sept. 16
Deputies on Thursday arrested John Paul Latham, 43, of Winona, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Latham remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Deputies on Thursday arrested Christian Perez, 22, of Jacksonville, on a charge of evading arrest...
inforney.com
'It's valid to dream': Tyler event celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Members of the Hispanic community in Tyler gathered Thursday at the Tyler Rose Garden Center to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Attendees to the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Gala-Lunch enjoyed mariachi music, folkloric dances, quinciañera presentations, live singers, guest speakers and Hispanic food. “Here, we can take the mask off...
inforney.com
Promoter: Tyler's first Troubadour Festival drew thousands, 'turned out great'
Tyler’s inaugural Troubadour Festival drew about 4,000 attendees Saturday to the downtown square for barbecue and live music. “It was everything we could hope it would be — the weather was great, everybody seemed happy and there were not any major obstacles to overcome,” said Chase Colston, Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment co-founder and promoter.
inforney.com
Ready for District: Tyler Lions open with North Mesquite
"It's a whole new world," as the characters sang in the Disney movie Aladdin. It means pretty much the same for the Tyler Lions football team, except maybe change the words to "It's a whole new season," as it is time for district to begin. The Lions start District 7-5A...
