40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
5 Must See Events At The Texas State Forest Festival in Lufkin
The Texas State Forest Festival gets underway tonight at the George H. Henderson Expo Center on the loop in Lufkin. The 38th annual festival runs every night until this Sunday, September 18th, 2022. They are doing it big this year post-covid and bringing the heat with a lot of new...
Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47 of Lufkin, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer […]
Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7
LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas
Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
Veronica Beavers named SFA’s deputy chief diversity officer
NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have named Veronica Beavers, currently the university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs director, as the inaugural deputy chief diversity officer. “It’s an honor to serve in this position,” Beavers said. “I will...
Lufkin Police Make Seizures of Gambling Machines Across the City
This afternoon, September 10, the Lufkin Police Department has been busy seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city. Around 3:30 p.m., a seizure operation began on eight liners at the following locations:. 1702 S. First St. 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First St. 502 E. Denman...
Million Dollar Listing – Hudson, Texas Dream Home With A Pool And A Grotto
If you want all-out decadence in your next home, you might as well go for it. You would never want to leave this Hudson hideaway. Whatever your must-have list includes for your dream home, this one will meet and exceed any expectations. The home is situated on 8 acres at 210 Autumn Lake Drive at the end of a culdesac.
