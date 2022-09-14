ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Diboll, TX
City
Tool, TX
Local
Texas Cars
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured after shooting at Lufkin nightclub

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A shooting occurred at The Next Level nightclub at 104 East Burke Avenue in Lufkin, around 3:11 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Officials said that minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. According to Lufkin officials, the man’s […]
KICKS 105

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Consumer Price Index
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas State Forest Festival kicks off for 2022

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas State Forest Festival kicked off Thursday night in Lufkin. Organizers of the Texas State Forest Festival expect more than 14,000 people to turn out for this fun event. The four-day festival features classics like carnival rides, fair food and exciting competitions. This is the 38th year of the festival. […]
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview smashes Lufkin 56-7

LUFKIN, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Lufkin Panthers in the fourth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Lufkin, 56-7 Click the video above for the highlights.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

So Fun! All Aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express in Rusk, Texas

Everyone in East Texas has noticed that the season is changing, we are starting to deal with temperatures that are more comfortable. Summertime in Texas can become a little much after months and months of extreme heat but the cooler temperatures lately have felt amazing. We are approaching Halloween and Harvest season and if you really want to get into the fall mood you will want to get you and the family signed up to take a ride on the Pumpkin Patch Express 2022 in Rusk, Texas.
RUSK, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
LUFKIN, TX
sfasu.edu

Veronica Beavers named SFA’s deputy chief diversity officer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas –– Stephen F. Austin State University and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion have named Veronica Beavers, currently the university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs director, as the inaugural deputy chief diversity officer. “It’s an honor to serve in this position,” Beavers said. “I will...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy