West Fargo, ND

Fargo squad car and vehicle collide at intersection, crash under investigation

FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision involving a Fargo Police Department squad car. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.Tuesday at the intersection of 25th Street and 1st Avenue North, near police headquarters. A vehicle was southbound on 25th Street with a...
FARGO, ND
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood

FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
FARGO, ND
Portuguese airplane, passengers stranded in Fargo after medical emergency

FARGO (KFGO) – About 270 passengers and crew on a flight en route from Lisbon, Portugal to San Francisco spent an unexpected night in Fargo after a passenger on board had a medical emergency somewhere over South Dakota. Fargo Airport Authority executive director Shawn Dobberstein said the airport’s Fire...
FARGO, ND

