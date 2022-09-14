Read full article on original website
Fargo squad car and vehicle collide at intersection, crash under investigation
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision involving a Fargo Police Department squad car. The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m.Tuesday at the intersection of 25th Street and 1st Avenue North, near police headquarters. A vehicle was southbound on 25th Street with a...
Racist postcards litter Fargo and West Fargo neighborhoods, police investigating
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals responsible for littering the city’s neighborhoods with racially-divisive materials. Hundreds of small bags were found strewn on cars, private properties, and in the streets from...
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
Fargo City Commissioners moving ahead with demolition of dangerous house by mid-November
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners, labeling a house dangerous by building inspectors, has ordered the building at 924 Fifth St. South, demolished by November 18. The vote was unanimous. Netty Burger is one of the neighbors frightened by the number of people still living in the house, drug...
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
Portuguese airplane, passengers stranded in Fargo after medical emergency
FARGO (KFGO) – About 270 passengers and crew on a flight en route from Lisbon, Portugal to San Francisco spent an unexpected night in Fargo after a passenger on board had a medical emergency somewhere over South Dakota. Fargo Airport Authority executive director Shawn Dobberstein said the airport’s Fire...
