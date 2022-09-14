Ruling may reopen sex abuse claims against Ohio State

COLUMBUS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived the potential for lawsuits against Ohio State University to proceed in connection with decades of sexual abuse of young male athletes by a faculty team physician during medical examinations.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the Cincinnati-based U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that had dismissed the claims because the two-year statute of limitations had expired. While the abuse occurred at the hands of now-deceased Dr. Richard Strauss between 1978 and 1998, the allegations didn't become public until the university announced that it was bringing in an independent investigator in 2018.

That, the court ruled, could have opened the door for claims alleging that the university had been aware of and had concealed the doctor's history.

“A plaintiff’s knowledge that he was abused is not enough to start the clock,” wrote Judge Carol Nelson Moore for the majority. “Knowledge that Ohio State employed Strauss is not enough. Knowledge that other students knew of Strauss’s conduct is not enough.

“Knowledge that coaches or trainers knew is not enough,” she wrote. “Instead, the clock starts only once the plaintiff knows or should have known that Ohio State administrators 'with authority to take corrective action' knew of Strauss’s conduct and failed to respond appropriately.”

The court sent the case back to U.S. District Court in Columbus to determine, as it reconsiders the school's motion to dismiss, which claims should be allowed to proceed based on what the plaintiffs knew and when they knew it.

Wednesday’s ruling affects two appeals with a total of 110 plaintiffs. While fighting this case, the university has reached financial settlements with several hundred of Dr. Strauss's victims in recent years.

The independent investigation conducted by the law firm brought in by the school confirmed that Strauss had abused students for at least 20 years and that the university failed to properly respond even as student athletes were required to be examined by him.

The university ultimately suspended and then terminated his employment but is accused of not revealing why at the time.

Judge Ralph B. Guy., Jr. dissented, saying he would have affirmed the lower court ruling. He argued that the majority's opinion nullified the idea of a two-year statute of limitations for education-related sexual abuse.

“These two lawsuits were filed in July 2018 and June 2021—more than 20 to 40 years after the alleged sexual abuse occurred (1978 to 1998), more than 20 years after Strauss stopped working at the university (1998), and more than 13 years after Strauss committed suicide (2005),” Judge Guy wrote.

He pointed to proposed legislation introduced in Ohio that would have reopened the litigation window for these victims, but it went nowhere.

“In the end, this court’s opinion grants the plaintiffs what the democratic process has effectively denied them...,” Judge Guy wrote. “Michigan...has enacted more measured legislation, and additional legislation is being considered.”