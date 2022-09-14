Read full article on original website
Iowa church sues Texas church in federal court over ‘child predator’ claims
Christ Apostolic Temple in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s largest predominantly African American church is suing a Texas church for allegedly libelous claims about the marriage of a 63-year-old bishop to a woman in her late teens. The lawsuit pits Iowa’s Christ Apostolic Temple, and its...
Lawsuit filed over national voter registration from in Wisconsin
(The Center Square) – There is yet another challenge to yet another decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on Thursday filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County court challenging what is being called the Form. The National Mail Voter Registration Form is used...
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (five, nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: three) (twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 1-8-3 (one, eight, three) Powerball. 05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3. (five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
