ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security checks could become larger soon: Here’s why

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW6ph_0hvYXJPN00

( The Hill ) – People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizen League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year.

That’s a huge increase reflective of the high inflation people are experiencing across the country, though at the same time it is actually a smaller COLA than the SCL projected just a month ago. At the time, Johnson was forecasting a 9.6 percent hike.

“After evaluating the August consumer price data, what I’m finding clearly illustrates the weakness in our inflation adjustment system for Social Security. My COLA estimate has dropped to 8.7% almost a full percentage point from the 9.6% that I forecast last month, Johnson wrote in her letter.

“That was a significant drop, but the Consumer Price Index, CPI-W (CPI-W), the index that Social Security benefits are based on, has decreased even —by 1.10 percentage point year over year to 8.7%,” the letter stated.

These US metros are seeing the most inflation

The 8.7 percent COLA would increase the average retiree’s benefit from the $1,656 they receive monthly to $1,800 by next year, an increase of $144.10.

This is also the highest COLA increase since 1982 when the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimated a 7.4 percent increase in the cost-of-living adjustment.

That might not translate into much more money for people living on their Social Security checks, however, given rising costs for goods and healthcare expenses.

“Across the board, retired and disabled Social Security recipients spend a bigger portion of their incomes on healthcare costs, housing, and food and less on gasoline,” Johnson said. “Over the past 12 months, they rank food costs as their fastest growing expenditure, housing, and transportation in that order.”

The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that consumer prices rose in August by 0.1 percent despite a drop in gas prices, news that triggered a steep stock selloff by aggravating concerns that inflation is not easing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Linus Business#Business Welfare#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Prices#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Citizen League#Scl
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football is in midseason form and week five has been full of action. Here is a breakdown at some of the highlights. Volcano Vista suffered their first loss of the season last week to La Cueva, and the Hawks traveled to Wilson stadium to take on Sandia. The Matadors were […]
HIGH SCHOOL
KRQE News 13

Truck driver arrested for DWI at Gallup Port of Entry

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Houston truck driver for DWI in western New Mexico. They say 45-year-old Johnnie Punch Jr. pulled into the Gallup Port of Entry on September 2 to buy a permit. Inspectors say he wouldn’t follow directions. That’s when a state police officer smelled alcohol on his breath. […]
GALLUP, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KRQE News 13

Manhunt continues for suspect in Ruidoso kidnapping

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The manhunt continues in Ruidoso for the suspect believed to have kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from her home Wednesday morning. The abduction took place shortly after 1 a.m. when a man, believed to be in his 20s, broke into her house in the northern part of the city and assaulted her. […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial begins for man accused of raping three girls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of Ryan, Kapuscinski, a former volleyball coach accused of raping three girls is now underway. Kapuscinski is charged with 40 counts of criminal sexual penetration, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and bribery of a witness. Kapuscinski is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while was a coach for a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sylvan Alcachupas, the man accused of killing the well-known owner of Gionvanni’s Pizzeria pleaded not guilty Friday. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. Alcachupas is charged with murder and will remain in jail until trial. Thursday a celebration of life was held for Zito. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did Lujan Grisham save thousands of lives?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — While the latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that COVID-19 isn’t a major focus for most voters, Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham recently released a TV ad highlighting her experience as Governor during the pandemic. The advertisement claims “during COVID, Governor Lujan Grisham saved thousands of lives.” So what data exists to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Woman accused in multiple burglaries pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to break into more than a dozen businesses pleaded not guilty Friday. Shugart is charged with burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. She pleaded not guilty to a number of counts Friday, ranging form larceny to criminal damage to property and tampering with evidence. She […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy