ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Armed man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as president’ arrested at Dairy Queen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Shannon
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IS1pG_0hvYX3N000

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – An armed man in a rainbow wig claimed he was trying to “restore Trump as president” when he was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania last week.

Police were alerted to reports of a motorist driving erratically in Westmoreland County on the afternoon of Sept. 10, according to a Delmont Borough police report. While officers were looking for the driver’s Jeep, they were informed that he had pulled into the parking lot of a Dairy Queen, and entered the business wearing a bright yellow vest, a rainbow wig and carrying a handgun.

Police made contact with the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Jan Stawovy of Hunker, Pennsylvania. According to an affidavit, Stawovy first claimed he was working “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting.”

Police also noted that Stawovy was shouting and yelling profanities.

Police said Stawovy then claimed he “talked to God” and was a “prophet” and would “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.”

WATCH: Hollywood restaurant owner tackles, detains robber who punched patron

He said he was working to “restore Trump to president of the United States,” according to court papers.

Stawovy reportedly told police he knew the Dairy Queen workers and they would “vouch” for him. The manager told police that Stawovy was in the store earlier that same day, when he placed $120 on the counter as a tip for “non-Democrats.” They told police they did not know who he was.

One of the responding officers noted that the man was suffering a “mental health crisis.” He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

A search of his car turned up two more loaded handguns — a 9mm and .22 caliber — along with 62 rounds of ammunition. Police noted that Stawovy didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

Stawovy is currently facing multiple felony charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hunker, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hollywood, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Altoona man sentenced in federal court for illegal firearm, drug possession

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man was sentenced in federal court after being found guilty for violating drug and firearm laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Royal Griffin, 33, was sentenced by a United States district judge on Friday to see up to six years behind bars for illegal possession of a firearm, […]
ALTOONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Greensburg teen charged with attempted homicide will be tried in juvenile court

A Greensburg teen charged with the attempted homicide of three people will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a judge ruled this week. Anthony Shook, 17, was originally charged as an adult with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses after he was arrested in June 2021 following a shootout in the parking lot of Eastmont Estates apartment complex. Shook, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was injured in the shooting.
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Person
Donald Trump
Tribune-Review

Tarentum police investigating Labor Day carjacking

Tarentum police are investigating after a woman told them she was carjacked at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. Sept. 5 along Heuser Way, not far from the Family Dollar store. No one was injured, according to Chief Bill Vakulick. The victim posted to social media about the incident, writing, “You...
TARENTUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Pennsylvania State Police#Dairy Queen#Violent Crime#Jeep#Democrats
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona duo charged, woman found with drugs in private area

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is in Blair County Prison after a traffic stop resulted in finding drugs, brass knuckles and more, police report. Logan Township police conducted a traffic stop Sept. 6, just before 7 a.m. and found Kayla Risbon, 38, and Troy McKee, 39, along with a third person, in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy