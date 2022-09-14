ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Sues Blogger for Defamation of Character

By paigeboyd
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

Now, you would think that after that whole situation with blogger Tasha K. and that snafu with Hollywood Unlocked reporting Queen Elizabeth’s death when she was still very much alive , bloggers would be more careful with what they say… or, at the very least, get the proper receipts before you say it.

Alas, here we are.

TMZ is reporting that Nicki Minaj , who should be celebrating the success of her first solo #1 hit, “Super Freaky Girl,” is now fighting back vicious rumors by blogger Marley Green , professionally known as “Nosey Heaux” online. Seriously.

In legal docs, Nicki claims that Green posted a video on her YouTube channel, accusing the rapper of being addicted to cocaine. Green allegedly said that Nicki is, “shoving all this cocaine, shoving in all this cocaine up her nose. Allegedly. Thank you. Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. “F***-listen, I can’t even say allegedly with that ’cause I, we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.”

As if THAT wasn’t enough, Green also made some disgusting comments about Nicki’s family, including her 1-year-old son, affectionately known as “Papa Bear.” Specifically, Green called her whole bloodline disgusting and boldly said, “Your baby is going to be a rapist, too.”

YIKES.

Judging by the content on the Nosey Heaux Live channel, Green has been coming at Nicki for a while. Needless to say, Nicki and her lawyers have enough material for a lawsuit. Attorney Judd Burstein claims that the recent video got more than 2,000 likes and 250 retweets on Twitter, a significant following. They are suing for no more than $75,000 in damages, insisting that Nicki has never touched cocaine.

“When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name “Nosey Heaux” because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” Burstein says.  “Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate. My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.” SEE ALSO:

#Defamation#Bloggers#Hollywood Unlocked#Tmz
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

