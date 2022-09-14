Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Southeast storm chances into Sunday
Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Police: Homemade renewal tags led to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested after police stopped him for a license plate violation.
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Channel Nebraska
Boone County third-grade girl found
ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
News Channel Nebraska
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
thebestmix1055.com
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk
A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested for alleged roles in Stanton County vehicle theft
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Three people are in custody in connection to a northeast Nebraska car theft. On Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle being stolen from a street in Woodland Park after it was left unattended, according to Sheriff Mike Unger. An investigation into the...
