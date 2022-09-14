ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, NE

Southeast storm chances into Sunday

Eastern Nebraska saw some more rain on Saturday morning, with the most rain seen in and around Columbus. As for Lincoln, not as much rain fell and scattered chances into Sunday are likely to not add much more accumulation. Sunshine returned within Lincoln and surrounding areas for most of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash

Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
BELGRADE, NE
Boone County third-grade girl found

ALBION, Neb. -- The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they have safely located Airendella Loughman. Around midnight, the Sheriff's Office made the announcement that they found 9-year-old, Airendella. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the third-grader went missing Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office and Boone Central Schools thanked those...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
Three-vehicle accident leaves two injured in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a three-vehicle accident that resulted in multiple injuries Thursday night. The Columbus Police Department said they and Columbus fire were dispatched to the intersection of 45th Ave. and 23rd St. for an injury accident around 7:30 p.m. The Police Department said that...
COLUMBUS, NE
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested in Norfolk

A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE

