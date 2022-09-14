Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on sideline to watch Texas A&M 5-star LB commit Anthony Hill
When five-star linebacker Anthony Hill committed to Texas A&M this summer it was a major recruiting win for Jimbo Fisher. And because the Texas Longhorns were his only other finalist, it was an even more significant in-state recruiting coup. Clearly, however, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ...
'Keep Poking The Bear': Steve Sarkisian Fires Back Surrounding Texas QB Concerns
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a Nick Saban moment when dicussing his quarterback situation for Saturday's game.
Ohio State remains steady in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Ohio State started out the year at No. 2, fell to No. 3 after the Notre Dame game, and now seems to be stuck there no matter what it does in the USA TODAY AFCA Sports Coaches Poll. After putting up 77 points and over 750 yards of offense, the...
Texas A&M to make change at QB following loss to Appalachian State
Texas A&M is making a big change following its upset loss to Appalachian State. The Aggies will start Max Johnson at quarterback on Saturday against Miami. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher had started Haynes King the first two games of the season. King did not exactly light things up against Sam Houston State, as he threw two interceptions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top College Football Program Reportedly Making Change At Quarterback
It didn't take long for Texas A&M to make a change at quarterback. Texas A&M will start LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback for this weekend's showdown with Miami, per Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com. "It's gonna be Max Johnson," Liucci said on WJOX 94.5 FM. Haynes King started the first...
Danny Kanell Thinks USC’s Caleb Williams Will Win the Heisman Trophy
The college football analyst is making his prediction just a few weeks into the season.
College Football standings 2022: Georgia, Ohio State sit on top of college football
Before diving into the college football games today and the latest top 25 college football rankings, it’s important to know
LOOK: Dan Mullen makes his Week 3 picks, including several interesting upsets
Another week of college football means another week of picks across the country. With several big matchups slated for Friday and Saturday, ESPN’s Dan Mullen has released a first look at some of his picks for some of the weekend’s best games. Amongst Mullen’s eight picks, he has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona State football upset by Eastern Michigan in college football game in Tempe
The Arizona State football team lost to Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Look back at our updates on the game. More: ASU football fans call for Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson firings after loss to Eastern Michigan More: Eastern Michigan football trolls Herm...
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL・
CBS Sports
College football games, Week 3: Jimbo Fisher's seat warms at Texas A&M, keep an eye on Oklahoma-Nebraska
Hykeem Williams is the story behind the story this week at Texas A&M. That's because it is impossible to split Williams -- a coveted wide receiver in the Class of 2023 -- in two. Williams, a five-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is making an unofficial visit to College Station, Texas, this week with No. 13 Miami (FL) coming to town.
Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. UTSA
An impressive showing against the top team in the country last week brought new life to the Texas football program. The sold out crowd and intense atmosphere played a key role in Texas nearly upsetting No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. Will Anderson, Alabama’s star pass rusher and likely top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, stated it was the hardest place he’s had to play throughout his collegiate career up to this point.
Comments / 0