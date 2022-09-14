ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
CBS Sports

College football games, Week 3: Jimbo Fisher's seat warms at Texas A&M, keep an eye on Oklahoma-Nebraska

Hykeem Williams is the story behind the story this week at Texas A&M. That's because it is impossible to split Williams -- a coveted wide receiver in the Class of 2023 -- in two. Williams, a five-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is making an unofficial visit to College Station, Texas, this week with No. 13 Miami (FL) coming to town.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. UTSA

An impressive showing against the top team in the country last week brought new life to the Texas football program. The sold out crowd and intense atmosphere played a key role in Texas nearly upsetting No. 1 Alabama in Week 2. Will Anderson, Alabama’s star pass rusher and likely top overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, stated it was the hardest place he’s had to play throughout his collegiate career up to this point.
