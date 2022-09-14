ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

3 school administrators forced out; Superintendent details ‘swift action’ after grand jury report

Three longtime Broward Schools administrators have been forced out as part of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright’s pledge to take “swift and immediate action” following a scathing grand jury report. Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin and David Watkins, director of diversity and school climate, both decided to resign after being given an ultimatum on Thursday to step down or face a district ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Sand Castles in Broward County

Trails In The Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter Traceit has debris from head down to and between my toes this week. Dragging through the sand has been a 20-hour a day deal with all the grit and grime that is happening in Broward. The Street...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case

The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student

A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridabulldog.org

Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company

Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
SURFSIDE, FL
Click10.com

Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court

MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
MIAMI, FL
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases

Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

