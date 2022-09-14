Read full article on original website
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
wlrn.org
Chair of state board of education suggests Broward superintendent should be suspended
The chair of the Florida Board of Education is putting Vickie Cartwright on notice; at a state board meeting Thursday, it was Chair Tom Grady who suggested the Broward Superintendent should be suspended from her position. BCPS has been under intense scrutiny since the release of a statewide grand jury...
wlrn.org
Defense rests in Parkland sentencing trial, and students denied from attending a play in Miami-Dade Public Schools.
The long-awaited criminal trial for the confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter hit an unexpected point this week. The shooter has confessed to killing 17 people, but the trial is about whether he should get the death penalty or not. On Wednesday, the defense attorneys abruptly announced that they...
3 school administrators forced out; Superintendent details ‘swift action’ after grand jury report
Three longtime Broward Schools administrators have been forced out as part of Superintendent Vickie Cartwright’s pledge to take “swift and immediate action” following a scathing grand jury report. Chief of Staff Jeff Moquin and David Watkins, director of diversity and school climate, both decided to resign after being given an ultimatum on Thursday to step down or face a district ...
Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
thewestsidegazette.com
Sand Castles in Broward County
Trails In The Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter Traceit has debris from head down to and between my toes this week. Dragging through the sand has been a 20-hour a day deal with all the grit and grime that is happening in Broward. The Street...
wlrn.org
Broward School district approves $21.6 settlement for partial roof collapse case
The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.
wfxl.com
Miami Beach urges principals to ignore school board vote, teach LGBT history
MIAMI (TND) — Even though the Miami-Dade School Board struck down a measure seeking to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month, the mayor and city commissioners for the City of Miami Beach passed a resolution urging principals to ignore the board. Vice-Mayor of Miami Beach Alex Fernandez submitted the...
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools.
floridaconstructionnews.com
First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student
A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school. According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13,...
floridabulldog.org
Surfside, still shaken by condo collapse, caught up in conflict-of-interest allegations involving vice mayor and his construction company
Prior to his run for a Surfside Town Commission seat, Jeffrey Rose received stern guidance from Miami-Dade’s ethics watchdog about not voting on matters in which his construction business and his clients “would or might, directly or indirectly, profit or be enhanced.”. Yet, six months into his tenure...
Click10.com
Miami man facing voter fraud charges appears in court
MIAMI – A Miami man appeared in court on Friday defending himself after facing charges of election fraud. Ronald Lee Miller, 57, was one of 20 people arrested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Election Crimes and Security task force in mid-August, and spoke to Local 10 News, saying he was led to believe that he was legally allowed to vote when he, in fact, wasn’t.
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
cw34.com
PBSO supervisors in trouble after inmates in Main Detention Center were released days late
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A prisoner who is supposed to get out of jail probably wants the process to go smoothly, quickly, and most importantly as soon as possible, especially if it's right before Christmas. But five supervisors with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into...
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
Two Coral Springs Residents Charged in COVID-19 Fraud Cases
Federal prosecutors recently charged two Coral Springs residents in separate pandemic fraud cases, court records show. Keegan Harricharan, 39, of Heron Bay Boulevard, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud for participating in a scheme to submit millions of dollars in fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Click10.com
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
850wftl.com
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
City hires law firm to keep fired police officer from returning to department
City hires law firm to keep fired police officer from returning to department. Police Chief Joe DeGiulio fired police officer Mark Sohn last month and wants to make sure Sohn does not return to Boynton Beach's police department. The city commission approved DeGiulio's request Sept. 6 to hire a Fort...
