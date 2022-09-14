The Broward School Board has approved a settlement from its insurance company for $21.6 million for last year’s partial roof collapse at an Oakland Park middle school. When the roof fell in at James S. Rickards Middle, more than 10 people were taken to the hospital after evacuating. Scared and confused children evacuated after the roof over the media center, or library, collapsed mid-morning. Many ditched their belongings as they hurried away.

OAKLAND PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO