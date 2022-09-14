ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security checks could become larger soon: Here’s why

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Olafimihan Oshin
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizen League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year.

That’s a huge increase reflective of the high inflation people are experiencing across the country, though at the same time it is actually a smaller COLA than the SCL projected just a month ago. At the time, Johnson was forecasting a 9.6 percent hike.

“After evaluating the August consumer price data, what I’m finding clearly illustrates the weakness in our inflation adjustment system for Social Security. My COLA estimate has dropped to 8.7% almost a full percentage point from the 9.6% that I forecast last month, Johnson wrote in her letter.

“That was a significant drop, but the Consumer Price Index, CPI-W (CPI-W), the index that Social Security benefits are based on, has decreased even —by 1.10 percentage point year over year to 8.7%,” the letter stated.

These US metros are seeing the most inflation

The 8.7 percent COLA would increase the average retiree’s benefit from the $1,656 they receive monthly to $1,800 by next year, an increase of $144.10.

This is also the highest COLA increase since 1982 when the Social Security Administration (SSA) estimated a 7.4 percent increase in the cost-of-living adjustment.

That might not translate into much more money for people living on their Social Security checks, however, given rising costs for goods and healthcare expenses.

“Across the board, retired and disabled Social Security recipients spend a bigger portion of their incomes on healthcare costs, housing, and food and less on gasoline,” Johnson said. “Over the past 12 months, they rank food costs as their fastest growing expenditure, housing, and transportation in that order.”

The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that consumer prices rose in August by 0.1 percent despite a drop in gas prices, news that triggered a steep stock selloff by aggravating concerns that inflation is not easing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

KSN News

Southwest Kansas man gets 16 years for 2018 crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday. Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and […]
ULYSSES, KS
KSN News

Man indicted for murder on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury has indicated a man, charging him with one count of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas. Stryder Dane Keo, 34, was accused of shooting and killing a member of the Kickapoo tribe on the Kickapoo Reservation in July. Investigators accuse Keo of killing […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

Ellis County oilfields targeted by burglars

ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Burglars have been targeting oilfields in Ellis County. The sheriff’s office says tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment has been taken so far. Burglars have targeted rig sites across rural areas of northeast Ellis County, stealing items including three-inch tubing, construction tools, and wiring over the past week. […]
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
