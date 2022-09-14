LONDON — British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants. “Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet late Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for up to 12 hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament. The lying in state ends Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.

U.K. ・ 18 MINUTES AGO