Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
Prince William Consoles Fans Worried About Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Prince William assured fans that the late Queen Elizabeth's Pembroke Welsh corgis would be in good hands after her majesty's passing. The queen had a strong love for corgis. Many of the dogs she raised throughout her lifetime were descendants of her first Corgi, Susan, whom she was gifted on her 18th birthday.
LONDON — British officials say the line for people to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state had reached “final capacity” and had to be closed to new entrants. “Please do not attempt to join the queue,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in a tweet late Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of people have waited for up to 12 hours in a miles-long line through central London in the past four days for a chance to file past the queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament. The lying in state ends Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be taken to nearby Westminster Abbey for her state funeral service.
Stunning time-lapse photos show the Queen smiling throughout her life and reign from aged 1 to 95 - as the world braces to give final farewell at funeral
A viral video posted to Twitter on the eve of the Queen's funeral documents how Her Majesty grew up from a young girl to her time fighting in World War II and her eventual rise to the crown, smiling at each step of the way. The age-progression video starts off...
British community in Philadelphia honors Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Monday's funeral
Editor's note: Our own Jim Donovan is in the United Kingdom reporting on the events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Follow Jim's Journey on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned in the Delaware Valley. A British community in Philadelphia is honoring her time on the throne before Monday's funeral. Through music and scripture, people came to Saint Clements church Sunday to pray and reminisce on Queen Elizabeth II's legacy. The British community in Philadelphia held a service of thanksgiving for the last national day of mourning before the queen's funeral on Monday. "It'll be a service that's being reproduced...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
