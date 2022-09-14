ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets New Flying Car Mod Called ‘Let There Be Flight’

This may not be the first Cyberpunk 2077 flying car mod, but it’s most certainly the newest. Called ‘Let There Be Flight’ by Jack Humbert, this mod, unlike the others, is a fully configurable flight system for every one of the game’s vehicles including custom thruster models, visual & sound effects, and animations.
Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda Hard Drives Come in Three Designs, Won’t Give Your Computer Superpowers

Available for pre-order now in New Zealand and Australia, priced from $93 USD, the new Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda hard drives just might be the coolest-looking yet, but unfortunately, will not give your computer superpowers. This limited edition series features unique artwork of Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), and Miles Morales. Aside...
Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ Uses AI to Generate Cinematic Footage from Written Prompts

NVIDIA’s NeRF transforms 2D photos into 3D scenes, and Runway’s ‘Text to Video’ uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to generate cinematic footage from text. This is essentially an AI-powered video editor that lets users change or add things from written prompts and you won’t have to download any extra software to do so, thanks to its web-based interface.
Don’t Pay $230, Get the eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular 2K Outdoor Starlight Security Camera for $159.99 Shipped – Today Only

The eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular 2K Outdoor Starlight Security Camera can be placed just about anywhere, even in places without WiFi, and you can get one for $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon, today only, originally $229.99. This means that it can be placed in storage units, barns, detached garages, campers, constructions sites, and lots more, while still streaming live footage to your mobile device or computer. Product page.
Don’t Pay $159, Get the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case for $99.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The 2nd-generation Apple AirPods are perfect for those who prefer wireless earbuds without eartips, and you can get a pair for $99.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $159. Thanks to the H1 chip, these deliver up to 50% more talk time compared to its predecessor, and switching between devices while listening to music has connect times that are twice as fast. Product page.
