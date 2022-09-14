The eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular 2K Outdoor Starlight Security Camera can be placed just about anywhere, even in places without WiFi, and you can get one for $159.99 shipped after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon, today only, originally $229.99. This means that it can be placed in storage units, barns, detached garages, campers, constructions sites, and lots more, while still streaming live footage to your mobile device or computer. Product page.

