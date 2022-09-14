Read full article on original website
'This is for everybody:' Richmond VegFest returns to Byrd Park
The two nonprofits, Vegan Action and the Vegetarian Society of Richmond, teamed up to put on the festival.
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Richmond Food News: Sept. 15-21
Known locally and beyond as the man to see about hot honey, often equipped with a bottle, or three, on hand, AR’s Hot Southern Honey founder Ames Russell is spicing up his business. The honey purveyor has released a cookbook dedicated to the heat-kissed condiment featuring a number of recipes — well, hello there, spoonbread from Shagbark — from area chefs and bartenders. (Richmond magazine)
'Celebrating diversity' is theme of Petersburg's Intercultural Festival
“If you walk around Petersburg, you see different cultures. You see different folks attracted by Petersburg and the history of Petersburg.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond
Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
In Richmond, a new nonprofit restaurant lets you eat while helping the James River.
Richmond has a new mission-driven restaurant, owned and operated by the American River Restoration, a locally based nonprofit dedicated to keeping waterways like the James River trash-free. Driving the news: Kitchen 33 opened just over a month ago at 13155 Mountain Road in Glen Allen. The breakfast and lunch spot serves made-from-scratch American fare, free from chemicals and preservatives. All of the proceeds from the restaurant feed the nonprofit. Details: The bacon brisket sandwich, pulled pork platter, pastrami reuben and eggs, hashbrown and meat breakfast are popular items on the menu ($8-$12). Daily: 7am-2:30pm (breakfast is served until noon)....
Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'
Kim and Woody Michaux have a goal to run half marathons in all 50 states. The mother and son have completed 24 races in under four years.
How to Spend 24 Fabulous Hours in Richmond, Va.
At under two hours from D.C. (ok, sometimes a little longer with traffic), Richmond is the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway from the city. And it’s an impressive destination from places beyond Washington, whether someone is looking for a hip music scene, an artsy vibe, a dose of history, or most importantly, a delicious meal (with reliably good service throughout the city). Here’s where to sample some of its best culinary options within the confines of a day trip — check out this map of city essentials for those with more time on their hands.
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
The East Side
After two years of silence, music is ringing again at the RVA East End Festival. The festival was started in 2016 by local educators and community leaders to raise money for Richmond Public Schools’ elementary, middle and high schools in the East End. The 2020 festival would’ve been the fifth anniversary for the fundraiser, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.
New ice cream, burger joint to host grand opening in Hopewell this week
The grand opening event of City Point Ice Cream & Burgers is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m., during Hopewell's Third Thursday Street Festival.
BJ’s wholesale to accept online SNAP, EBT payments
BJ's Wholesale locations across the country will now accept EBT payments through their website and mobile app, the grocery chain announced Friday.
‘Netflix and Chills’: What’s coming to Netflix this Halloween
Spooky streaming time is upon us.
Capital Square Buys Virginia Multifamily Property for DST Offering
Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, has purchased Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The property was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering that seeks to raise $60.7 million in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
Beloved volunteer Thomas ‘Uncle Sam’ Sammons dies
Family members and loved ones are remembering a community activist and war veteran who passed away.
Brunswick Health Ambassadors plan two events
The Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) is a group of local leaders, concerned citizens and interest groups that have united to partner in an effort to bring health awareness to Brunswick County residents, and to address health issues and other associated disparities. Since its initial conception in 2015, BHA was incorporation in 2016 and has sought funding and national training from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. BHA has worked tirelessly to positively affect health issues in Brunswick County by providing a wide variety of free educational programs, and activities to address the factors that place county residents at a significant high risk of health issues.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
