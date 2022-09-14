Read full article on original website
New York City Opens a Welcome Center for Migrants Who ArriveTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Woman Murdered, Newborn Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC’s newest art museum is completely fake
The sign on the door at 393 Broadway says “closed for installation,” but artist Robin Eley hopes you’ll break the rules and enter anyway. If you do, you’ll find a fictional museum called the New or Traditional Art Museum (NOTaMUSEUM) where it appears that a show featuring some of the greatest artworks of all time is about to open. But the artworks are actually Eley’s recreations of pieces that are usually not available to the public because they’re privately held, lost, or stolen. Eley created the pieces in stunning detail, painting an illusionary layer of bubble wrap or tape atop each one with such realistic brushwork that the veiled artwork looks three-dimensional.
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
Nathan’s Famous just released a limited-edition beer
NYC’s iconic purveyor of hot dogs now has its own tasty beer to wash it all down. Nathan’s Famous has partnered with Coney Island Brewing Company to create the Nathan’s Famous Lager, which is described as having a bright golden color and a light to medium body with a clean snappy finish.
The long-closed Metro Theater will reopen as a high-end dinner theater
Good news for the Upper West Side’s movie-going residents! The folks behind Alamo Drafthouse are planning to transform the vacant Metro Theater on Broadway into a “higher-end” dinner theater. According to West Side Rag, Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and his team from “Metro...
Barnes & Noble heir lists NYC duplex for $20M
This designer penthouse is certainly a nice place to read a book. A sprawling luxury Manhattan apartment with Empire State Building views has hit the market for $20 million. Its owner: Stephanie Bulger, daughter of Barnes & Noble founder Len Riggio. Tax records reveal that the former English professor currently...
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
RH Guesthouse opens boutique 10-room luxury hotel in NYC
This boutique lodge is trying to win the battle of being the most luxurious concept of them all. RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, has opened an opulent resort in NYC aimed at offering the most decadent decadence that money can buy. The “first-of-its-kind hospitality experience” at 55 Gansevoort St. features just...
Your yellow cab ride is about to get significantly more expensive
The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) just put forth a new proposal that would raise the cost of riding a New York City yellow taxi by roughly 23%. Specifically, the base fare and surcharges for any ride would increase from $3.30 to $4.50. Driver pay would also go up by 29% and flat-fare trips from John F. Kennedy Airport to Manhattan would go from costing $52 to $65.
