Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
A Review of the Fantastic Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens
When it comes to do-it-all lenses, few can tackle a wider variety of needs and shooting scenarios than a high-quality 50mm lens with a wide aperture, which is suitable for anything from portraits to low-light events coverage. For Sony shooters, the FE 50mm f/1.2 GM offers the company's best design features and capabilities, and this exellent video review takes a look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
Fstoppers
Topaz Launches Photo AI: An All-in-one AI Image Editor
Topaz Labs, creator of well-respected applications like DeNoise AI and Sharpen AI, has announced Photo AI, an all-in-one AI-powered image editor that combines the company's best tools into an "autopilot" editing program, allowing photographers to do everything in one app alone. Photo AI automatically detects and fixes issues in photos...
Fstoppers
A Review of the New Fujifilm X-H2 Mirrorless Camera
Fujifilm's latest X Series camera, the X-H2 is here, and it brings with it a 40-megapixel sensor, the highest ever in an APS-C mirrorless camera. Along with all that resolution comes a wide range of impressive features, and this excellent video review takes a look at all those features as well as the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in usage.
Fstoppers
A Beginner's Guide to the Tone Curve in Lightroom
There are often multiple ways to go about achieving the same result when editing photos, and that is particularly true when it comes to editing the tones of an image. One of the most powerful and efficient tools for doing this in Lightroom is the tone curve. If you are new to the tool and wondering how to use it, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will give you an introduction to the tone curve and how to use it to create better edits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fstoppers
5 of the Best Portrait Lenses for Sony Shooters
Sony shooters have a huge array of portrait lenses available to them, and if you are in the market for one, it can be hard to know which one to pick for your needs, style, and budget. If you need a bit of assistance with that decision, check out this excellent video that will show you five great portrait lenses for the Sony E mount.
Fstoppers
Does Photographing Famous Locations Make You a Better Photographer?
There are some extremely popular and well-known landscape photography locations out there, so much so that they are essentially bucket list items for a lot of people. When they are that popular, though, is there any point in photographing them? This excellent video essay features an experienced landscape photographer discussing the topic.
Best linen sheets: 6 linen sets worth the investment
Admired for its temperature regulating qualities, the best linen sheets offer year-round comfort and add extra style points to your bed, thanks to the effortless, relaxed look it creates. Linen bedding offers tons of desirable characteristics: it's breathable, absorbent, and hypoallergenic. It's also a sustainable choice, being a biodegradable material...
Fstoppers
Datacolor Releases Their New Color Reference Tool: Spyder Checkr Photo
Datacolor’s new Spyder Checkr Photo is a sized-down version of the original Spyder Checkr professional color reference tool while also being a vast improvement over the previous smaller version, the Spyder Checkr 24. Consisting of a cellphone-sized hinged plastic case that contains two color reference cards with a total...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fstoppers
Radiant Photo Can Make Your Photos... Radiant
Last August, I took a look at a preview of a new app, Radiant Photo. It promised to do some of the heavy lifting on your unedited images and greatly improve them. One of the people behind the app is Elia Locardi, a master photographer well known to our readers who collaborated with us on our Photographing the World tutorials. If you've seen his work, you know the quality of his images. Now, Radiant Photo is available for purchase. It can be preordered today, and it will be available for download this week.
Comments / 0