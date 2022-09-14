Read full article on original website
Square adds Spanish to small business services
One of the biggest payment-processing companies now offers its services in Spanish. Why it matters: Spanish is the second-most used language in the U.S. after English; over 41 million people speak it at home, according to Census data. Details: Square, which allows millions of small businesses to accept credit card...
Retail AI, Inc. Announces Joint Project With Toshiba Tec
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Retail AI, Inc., a Japanese retail-tech company based in Tokyo, and Toshiba Tec have launched a joint project aiming to “create a new era of shopping experience and revolutionizing retail operations.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005421/en/ Smart Shopping Cart used in supermarkets. (Photo: Retail AI)
freightwaves.com
Axle Payments rebrands as Denim, raises $126M in Series B
Logistics fintech platform Axle Payments announced Thursday it has rebranded as Denim after declaring the company has closed its $126 million Series B funding round to continue building out payment solutions across the supply chain. The funding round — led by Pelion Venture Partners with participation from Crosslink Capital, Anthemis,...
GLORY Announces Next Generation Retail Cash Recycling Solutions
Glory [TYO: 6457], the global leader in cash technology solutions, today announces the launch of the next generation of their market-leading CASHINFINITY ™ range of retail cash recycling solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005561/en/. Glory CI-10X point of sale cash recycler (Graphic: Business...
