The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines this week after they completed a wild upset in Week 1 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were a seven-point favorite over the Steelers, which was the second largest point spread of Week 1 in the NFL. The Steelers franchise and fan base were both on cloud nine Sunday afternoon, but one particular franchise lost a big piece of their team early into the season, and now might be looking for a replacement. Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture and was required to have surgery on his right thumb on Monday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO