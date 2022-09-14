ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star

View the original article to see embedded media. The Sacramento Kings will begin their 2022-23 NBA regular season in just 34 days. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers at home in California and try to end their 16-season playoff drought, which is currently the longest in the NBA. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Concerning Stats After Steelers Week 1 Victory Against the Bengals

There was no shortage of drama during the Pittsburgh Steelers wild Week 1 win against one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed field goals, blocked extra points, multiple forced turnovers and a long snapper injury all played into the organization sneaking away with a 23-20 victory. It was far from perfect, though. Pittsburgh’s offense looked bad the majority of the game and even with the five turnovers, the team managed to barely sneak by in the final minutes of overtime. Statistically, certain players didn’t really stand out, but there were some telling team numbers that should be cause for concern for head coach, Mike Tomlin .
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rich Eisen Absolutely Believes The Cowboys Need To “Overpay” For Steelers QB3 Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines this week after they completed a wild upset in Week 1 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were a seven-point favorite over the Steelers, which was the second largest point spread of Week 1 in the NFL. The Steelers franchise and fan base were both on cloud nine Sunday afternoon, but one particular franchise lost a big piece of their team early into the season, and now might be looking for a replacement. Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture and was required to have surgery on his right thumb on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

What betting on himself means for Lamar Jackson

It's inspiring to imagine a lone Lamar Jackson walking out with a laser sword and facing down the combined forces of the evil empire. There he is, the unassuming hero, armed not with a lightsaber but merely his prodigious talent, gumption and a business acumen that makes Warren Buffett look like Uncle Billy from "It's a Wonderful Life." The Baltimore Ravens quarterback stands firm in his contract demands, a true Jedi incapable of a single false twitch.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Is Dominique Robinson The Bears Next Defensive Star?

Finding a gem in the later rounds of the NFL Draft isn’t easy. However, it appears the Chicago Bears did just that with rookie defensive player Dominique Robinson. The fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft had an impressive start to his career last Sunday. However, he’ll want to...
CHICAGO, IL

