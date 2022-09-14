1. Grain, Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid calls for favorable weather in the U.S. and abroad. Showers are expected in parts of the western Midwest and southern Great Lakes through Monday, and forecasts are calling for precipitation in the central Plains and northern Midwest in the middle of next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO