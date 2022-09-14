ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Agriculture Online

‘Right-to-repair’ bills languish as time for congressional action dwindles

So-called right-to-repair laws won’t help consumers but could damage the retailers and manufacturer-authorized repair shops now in business, said a string of Republican lawmakers at a House hearing on Wednesday, while a consumer advocate warned that “repair monopolization” was pervasive in sectors including personal computing, TVs, and agriculture.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

G7 trade ministers aim for functioning WTO dispute settlement by 2024

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The seven leading industrialized nations (G7) aim to have a functioning dispute settlement system under the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2024, said G7 trade ministers in a joint statement on Thursday. In the final communique from their meeting in Germany, the ministers committed to...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Hundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Around 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck around Ukrainian ports despite the opening of a U.N.-backed sea corridor to ship grains with efforts to get the mariners sailing still stuck, shipping industry officials said on Thursday. The agreement reached in July, creating a protected...
WORLD
The Hill

Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
FLORIDA STATE
Agriculture Online

U.N. ship leaves Ukraine with wheat for Ethiopia - ministry

KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The third vessel charted by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), left Ukraine's Chornomorsk Black Sea port with around 30,000 tonnes of wheat on board, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Saturday. "The vessel is headed for Ethiopia. According to UN estimates, Ethiopia is on...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns

CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Swiss could hit CO2 target with $156 billion package-study

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland could hit the target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 via a package of measures that would cost around 150 billion Swiss francs ($156 billion), or around 2-3% of economic output per year, a study released on Friday suggested. The report by Boston Consulting...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn and soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released four weeks worth of export sales data on...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures fall from two-month highs amid broad sell-off

CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging wheat down from two-month highs, traders said. Broad-based selling added pressure on prices as traders reduced their risk amid growing warnings of a global economic slowdown, analysts said. "Inflation and recession concerns hit...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, September 16, 2022

1. Grain, Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid calls for favorable weather in the U.S. and abroad. Showers are expected in parts of the western Midwest and southern Great Lakes through Monday, and forecasts are calling for precipitation in the central Plains and northern Midwest in the middle of next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, September 16, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the wheat market rebound, new programs that fund regenerative ag practices, and opposition to carbon pipeline surveys in Iowa. Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally, writes Bryan Doherty with Total Farm Marketing.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

U.S. lists biotechnology and ‘agricultural industrial base’ as national security interests

President Biden directed the Treasury-led committee that scrutinizes foreign investment in America to consider the national security impact any deals would have on U.S. technological leadership, including biotechnology and “elements of the agricultural industrial base that have implications for food security.” The executive order was issued amid rising concerns about Chinese purchases of U.S. land and companies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Agriculture Online

Wheat market showing signs of a price rebound, analyst says

Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally. A rising dollar and improving spring wheat conditions, coupled with grain movement out of Ukraine, all pressured wheat prices. That, after multi-year prices were established in spring, when...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grains close down | Thursday, September 15, 2022

Corn ended the day down 6¢. Soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat is down 28¢. KC wheat is down 22¢. Minneapolis is down 9¢. Livestock are still mixed. Live cattle are up $1.28. Feeder cattle are down 50¢. Lean hogs are up $1.35. Crude...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. grains ease further as ample supply, demand concerns weigh

Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans on Friday slid further from two-month highs hit earlier this week as South American and Black Sea supplies pressure U.S. exports, while economic uncertainty clouds demand outlook. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $8.36-3/4 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE

