Agriculture Online
‘Right-to-repair’ bills languish as time for congressional action dwindles
So-called right-to-repair laws won’t help consumers but could damage the retailers and manufacturer-authorized repair shops now in business, said a string of Republican lawmakers at a House hearing on Wednesday, while a consumer advocate warned that “repair monopolization” was pervasive in sectors including personal computing, TVs, and agriculture.
Agriculture Online
G7 trade ministers aim for functioning WTO dispute settlement by 2024
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The seven leading industrialized nations (G7) aim to have a functioning dispute settlement system under the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2024, said G7 trade ministers in a joint statement on Thursday. In the final communique from their meeting in Germany, the ministers committed to...
Agriculture Online
Hundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Around 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck around Ukrainian ports despite the opening of a U.N.-backed sea corridor to ship grains with efforts to get the mariners sailing still stuck, shipping industry officials said on Thursday. The agreement reached in July, creating a protected...
Bussing migrants to sanctuary cities looks a lot like human trafficking
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) sent asylum seekers, including women and children, from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday. Taking advantage of a state-funded program, DeSantis chartered two planes to transport the migrants. “States like Massachusetts,” his communications director declared, “will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they...
Agriculture Online
U.N. ship leaves Ukraine with wheat for Ethiopia - ministry
KYIV, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The third vessel charted by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), left Ukraine's Chornomorsk Black Sea port with around 30,000 tonnes of wheat on board, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Saturday. "The vessel is headed for Ethiopia. According to UN estimates, Ethiopia is on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures edge higher; set for weekly loss on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Soybean slipped, extending losses to a fourth session, though Monday's big gain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures weaken on U.S. demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as exports from Argentina and warnings of a global recession raised concerns about demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures were little unchanged, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops, after the...
Agriculture Online
Swiss could hit CO2 target with $156 billion package-study
ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland could hit the target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 via a package of measures that would cost around 150 billion Swiss francs ($156 billion), or around 2-3% of economic output per year, a study released on Friday suggested. The report by Boston Consulting...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 5-10 cents, corn and soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released four weeks worth of export sales data on...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures fall from two-month highs amid broad sell-off
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging wheat down from two-month highs, traders said. Broad-based selling added pressure on prices as traders reduced their risk amid growing warnings of a global economic slowdown, analysts said. "Inflation and recession concerns hit...
14 AZ lawmakers took 9-day Europe trip sponsored in part by lobbyists and more are coming
Arizona lawmakers earn a $24,000 annual salary, but sometimes there are perks. Last month, 14 Arizona lawmakers took a free trip to Germany, where they celebrated the opening of a trade office in Frankfurt, met government and business officials, and enjoyed a leisurely weekend in Berlin. ...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, September 16, 2022
1. Grain, Soybean Futures Lower in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid calls for favorable weather in the U.S. and abroad. Showers are expected in parts of the western Midwest and southern Great Lakes through Monday, and forecasts are calling for precipitation in the central Plains and northern Midwest in the middle of next week, Commodity Weather Group said in a report.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, September 16, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the wheat market rebound, new programs that fund regenerative ag practices, and opposition to carbon pipeline surveys in Iowa. Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally, writes Bryan Doherty with Total Farm Marketing.
Agriculture Online
U.S. lists biotechnology and ‘agricultural industrial base’ as national security interests
President Biden directed the Treasury-led committee that scrutinizes foreign investment in America to consider the national security impact any deals would have on U.S. technological leadership, including biotechnology and “elements of the agricultural industrial base that have implications for food security.” The executive order was issued amid rising concerns about Chinese purchases of U.S. land and companies.
Agriculture Online
Wheat market showing signs of a price rebound, analyst says
Wheat futures charts are indicating a market that has dropped from spring highs, consolidated, and now is in a position to rally. A rising dollar and improving spring wheat conditions, coupled with grain movement out of Ukraine, all pressured wheat prices. That, after multi-year prices were established in spring, when...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin ‘failing on all military strategic objectives’, says UK defence chief
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin says conflict nonetheless expected to ‘grind on for a long time’
Agriculture Online
Grains close down | Thursday, September 15, 2022
Corn ended the day down 6¢. Soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat is down 28¢. KC wheat is down 22¢. Minneapolis is down 9¢. Livestock are still mixed. Live cattle are up $1.28. Feeder cattle are down 50¢. Lean hogs are up $1.35. Crude...
Agriculture Online
U.S. grains ease further as ample supply, demand concerns weigh
Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans on Friday slid further from two-month highs hit earlier this week as South American and Black Sea supplies pressure U.S. exports, while economic uncertainty clouds demand outlook. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.0% at $8.36-3/4 a bushel...
