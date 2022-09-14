Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Police investigating bomb scare in Norwell
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a business in Norwell after a suspicious item was found on the property. A manager at the business called the police Friday after the item was discovered. The bomb squad secured the item after employees were told...
NECN
2 Boys Armed With Machete, Baseball Bat Rob Convenience Store: Boston Police
Two teenagers were arrested Friday night after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood while armed with a machete and baseball bat. Boston police were called to Blanco Market, located at 71 Day Street, around 7:50 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress. Responding officers...
WCVB
Man charged in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday in Boston Municipal Court on civil rights and assault charges in connection with a Labor Day attack on the MBTA Andrew Station platform. The attack left one man with head injuries. The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Aiyoub Alsallak, 29,...
whdh.com
Elderly woman dies after being hit by truck in Rockport
ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died Friday after being hit by a box truck, according to Rockport Police. Police said that, shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, they received two 911 calls about an elderly woman who was hit by a small box truck on Railroad Avenue. When officers arrived,...
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
‘A deplorable assault’: Man charged with violent civil rights attack at MBTA station
BOSTON — A Boston man was arraigned Friday afternoon for allegedly yelling homophobic slurs and attacking another man at an MBTA station. Aiyoub Alsallak, 29, is charged with civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and assault and battery. His bail was set at $2,500 and his previous bail on an open case out of BMC’s Central Division has been revoked.
liveboston617.org
Living in the Past- Boston Police Leadership Needs to Come into the 21st Century
The Boston Police Department has been historically known for refusing to provide the public with officer’s body camera footage, or in reality any form of documents or images that are considered public record. In order to ensure the complete transparency and accountability that Commissioner Cox and other political figureheads have touted, body camera footage needs to be released and made available to all citizens in an expedited manner. Boston Police are currently behind the times, while several other cities such as New York and Los Angeles are more than willing to cooperate when it comes to releasing footage and even going as far as to provide the public with breakdowns for critical incidents.
whdh.com
‘Enough is enough!’ Jamaica Plain shop owner locks alleged teen thieves in store during armed robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating an armed robbery attempt at a Jamaica Plain corner store, where the owner said her quick thinking help trap several of the suspects for a time. The owner said her store on Day Street had recently been the target of a group of...
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
whdh.com
Security guard helps mother, newborn in hospital parking lot
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dover, New Hampshire security guard used his instincts to spring into action when a newborn and his parents arrived in his hospital’s parking lot with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. Andy Clark was on duty at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital on Sept....
Police Arrest Marlborough Woman at 3 a.m. in Framingham Playground
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested aMarlborough woman at a Framingham playground early Wednesday morning, September 14. A police officer was doing a check of the Arlington Street park & playground at 2:57 a.m. and encountered a Marlborough woman and another individual, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The police...
One injured in Mansfield shooting
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a shooting in Mansfield that left one person injured. State police said they were alerted by Windham Hospital at 11:34 p.m. Friday that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at their emergency department. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries, however he was flown to Hartford […]
whdh.com
Quincy Police investigating potentially road rage-related stabbing
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are investigating a stabbing that could possibly be a case of road rage, after a victim was seriously injured during a fight in a parking lot Thursday afternoon. The stabbing allegedly occurred by Quincy Catholic Academy around 1 p.m. on Glover Avenue, according...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police B-3 Anti-Crime Unit Arrest Repeat Firearm Offender in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
whdh.com
Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood
BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
Missing Cambridge Man Could Have Traveled Out Of State: Police
Cambridge Police are asking the public for helping in locating a who was reported missing from a group home, the department said on Twitter. Andrew Paliotto, who suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was reported missing after he left the home on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15, police said. He has gone missing before and previously found in Central Square and Maryland.
whdh.com
Cambridge taxi driver charged with indecent assault and battery, kidnapping charges
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge taxi driver is being held on $20,000 bail after he was charged with indecent assault and battery and kidnapping, according to the Suffolk County DA’s office. In a press release, the DA’s office described how Transit Police responded to a sexual assault in...
whdh.com
Campus life resumes at Northeastern as investigation into potential detonation hoax continues
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at Northeastern University are continuing with college life as investigators look into whether or not a detonation that injured a staff member was actually a hoax, according to 7NEWS sources. On Tuesday night, a staff member at Holmes Hall reportedly suffered a hand injury...
Man gets up to 20 years in prison in killing of woman who was found dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with the killing of a woman who was found dead in a lake in Worcester. Joseph Dalrymple, 37, of Shrewsbury, pled guilty Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Marlene Bleau, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early.
whdh.com
Case worker assaulted at Suffolk County Jail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A case worker at the Suffolk County Jail was assaulted by a detainee, according to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. The worker was assaulted Thursday during a routine session “in which she was attempting to deliver the care and services required of her position,” a spokesperson said. Officers immediately responded, subduing and removing the detainee. They also assisted the employee before she taken to a hospital for observation.
