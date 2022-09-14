ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

993thex.com

Big Stone Gap man to serve 30 years for molesting minor

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia who pleaded guilty last year to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Wise County judge. Prosecutors said Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, groomed the child of a family friend for months and then molested the victim on multiple occasions.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
993thex.com

Piney Flats Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor

Johnson City Police have Piney Flats man in custody after charging him with solicitation of a minor. The arrest of Roger Pollard stems from an investigation into a complaint that Pollard sent obscene messages to a juvenile via social media. Pollard was booked into the Washington County, Tennessee Detention Center on a 25 thousand dollar bond. Pollard is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
PINEY FLATS, TN
993thex.com

Jonesborough man arrested after attacking tree service worker

A Jonesborough man was arrested after reportedly attacking a tree service employee while they were working. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Randall Bailey, 57, is charged with aggravated assault after the incident in the 500 block of Cherokee Mountain Road. Bailey reportedly used his pickup...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
993thex.com

Mountain City driver facing 24 charges after police chase

A Johnson County, Tennessee man faces 24 charges stemming from two police chases this month. Officers attempted to originally stop Timothy Smith of Mountain City on Sept. 4th after they recognized him and his previous revoked license charge. The report said Smith eluded police that evening but he reportedly tried...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
993thex.com

Bays Mountain Park mourns loss of rare white-tail deer

A rare and beloved deer at Bays Mountain Park has died. According to a statement by park officials, Cotton, a white-tail deer passed away over the weekend. She spent all 11 years of her life around people, and captivated visitors of the Kingsport park with her speckled white and brown coat.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Race fans encouraged to plan ahead, leave early this weekend

It’s race weekend, and Bristol, Tennessee officials remind the public to drive safely and plan ahead. According to a release by the city, traffic control will be in full force, from added signage on interstates to increased patrols and speed enforcement. Officials say the public can help keep traffic...
BRISTOL, TN

