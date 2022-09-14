Biden stumps for EVs in Detroit

(The Center Square) – Pres. Joe Biden touted the future of electric vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden said his economic plans, ranging from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to the CHIPS and Science Act providing $52 billion for semiconductor research, are bringing economic recovery that will spur EVs made in America and a national charging network.

“We started with the American Rescue Plan,” Biden said. “It has taken us from economic crisis, economic resurgence; jobs are up, incomes are up, people are back to work.”

Biden announced $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states.

Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax credits for new and used EVs, would spur the transition to EVs. The plan provides a $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and $4,000 for used EVs.

Biden said that auto workers displaced by the pivot from internal-combustion powered vehicles to EVs will be able to be retrained. While switching to EVs, Ford fired 3,000 workers.

“We’re going to leave nobody behind,” Biden said, adding that unions, community colleges, and companies will work to retrain workers. “I believe we can own the future of the automobile market,” Biden said. “I believe we can own the future of manufacturing.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed, saying the city that put the world on wheels will build the future of EVs and mobility. She tweeted , "We’re committed to building the future of mobility and electrification right here in Michigan.”

In her speech, Whitmer touted recent EV investments, including a $1.7 billion LG battery plant and a $3 billion investment from Ford. Whitmer said that in the last year, Michigan has secured investments "to build the future of mobility and electrification.”

Other investments include $130 million for new EV training and research center, a Lake Michigan EV circuit and 276 chargers EV installed. Michigan expects $110 million over five years for EV infrastructure.

“Now, all these investments are to bring industry to Michigan,” Whitmer said. “However, they’ve got to be paired with investments in our workforce.”

Biden said his administration had spent $135 billion to advance EVs. Despite the state and federal EV subsidies, many Michiganders are hesitant to switch.

The spending aims to calm range anxiety – one of the two most significant challenges to widespread EV adoption since batteries provide less range in cold weather and fewer "refueling" options than gas engines.

Michigan Secretary of State registration shows 6.5 million vehicles with internal combustion engines, 20,189 EVs, and 12,218 plug-in hybrid EVs.