ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Truckers come home seeking first win

Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJFmP_0hvYHBmD00

NORWALK — Small steps were taken.

Now, after a solid effort for two-plus quarters on the road against a state-ranked opponent, the Norwalk football team is hoping Friday is an even bigger step.

The Truckers (0-4) come home after two long road trips to Olmsted Falls and Alliance to host visiting Edison (2-2) at 7 p.m. on homecoming night, and in the 36th installment of the annual backyard rivalry between the two programs.

“It’s been a great week of practice, and I think our guys are excited after long series of road trips that we’ve had to be home,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “Now, we throw in homecoming festivities and it adds a little hop to their step.

“They are ready to go, and they know they are playing a local rival. We have to get to work, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

In a 49-26 loss on Sept. 9 at Alliance (3-1) — ranked No. 16 in this week’s Division III Associated Press state poll — the Truckers scored four times and had more than 500 yards of total offense.

“We opened some things up a little bit more,” Fox said. “We played very well on offense, so you’re never going to be upset when you do that (500 yards) on that side of the ball when facing a very good team.”

The Truckers received another breakout performance from junior running back Jarren McLendon in the loss. After he scored three times and totaled 262 yards on 35 attempts, McLendon now leads the SBC Lake in rushing yards (657) on 103 attempts with 4 TDs.

“The one thing you have to look at, with the opponents we have played, it’s a phenomenal number of yards,” Fox said. “Not that our schedule gets any easier, but those numbers have been against some very quality teams. “But Jarren is a workhorse. He had 35 carries last week because he’s a kid who can handle that.

“I really feel he’s just starting to get in that groove of being that every down back,” he added. “Jarren has really helped create that run game, and now that our line is more experienced, we feel really good there. Now, we just have to open the field up for our offense with our passing game.”

Payne Flores is 34-of-70 passing for 294 yards and 2 TDs while totaling 188 yards and 2 TDs on 28 rush attempts. Ben Rothhaar has 23 catches for 244 yards and a TD.

Fox said the Chargers haven’t exactly had an easy go of it with their opponents as well. Edison has wins over Firelands (3-1) and Western Reserve (1-3), and losses to state-ranked Elmwood (4-0) and Bellevue (3-1).

The Redmen rallied for a 24-21 win, then stopped a late Edison drive to win last week in Milan.

“We see them with a lot of new starters trying to mature and develop each week against good opponents,” Fox said of the Chargers. “When you watch them on film, that’s exactly what you’re seeing. Offensively, (quarterback) Marcus Medina is doing a nice job of distributing, running and passing the ball. Their line is maturing.

“Their base is still that triple option offense, but at the same time they are opening things up a bit more here and there. Our defense will have to be on its toes even more. On defense, Edison likes to come after you with a fast, aggressive front, and with their linebackers. We have been preparing for that all week.”

For Norwalk, Rothhaar has 51 tackles from the safety position, which also leads the Lake. He has also recovered two fumbles. Linebacker Grant Maloney adds 26 tackles.

Despite the big strides his team made on offense, Fox said Friday’s game has to start with the Norwalk defense.

“We have to improve on that side of the ball,” he said. “We have to swarm, we have to tackle and we have to be there. Going forward, but especially this game, our discipline and our defensive play is going to dictate the final score.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Edison, OH
Sports
Norwalk, OH
Sports
Norwalk, OH
Football
City
Norwalk, OH
City
Olmsted Falls, OH
City
Alliance, OH
City
Edison, OH
City
Milan, OH
Edison, OH
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
Mike White

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
wakr.net

Student Athletes of the Week: Lauren Tonsing & Jack Vojtko Featured

The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital. This week's athletes are from Archbishop Hoban High School. Lauren Tonsing: Lauren is a two-year varsity captain on the Hoban girls soccer team. She has helped lead the Knights to a 7-2 record and a No. 4 state ranking in Division II. Amid her busy soccer schedule, Lauren maintains a 4.7 GPA and is an important member in many Hoban extracurricular activities. In addition to being an active member of Hoban Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society, she is a peer mentor, active with Hoban Campus Ministry, and a member of the Hoban Leadership team. Lauren is always positive, polite, and friendly. We are lucky to have her confident and encouraging personality as part of the Hoban Family and the Class of 2023.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
153
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy