Truckers come home seeking first win

NORWALK — Small steps were taken.

Now, after a solid effort for two-plus quarters on the road against a state-ranked opponent, the Norwalk football team is hoping Friday is an even bigger step.

The Truckers (0-4) come home after two long road trips to Olmsted Falls and Alliance to host visiting Edison (2-2) at 7 p.m. on homecoming night, and in the 36th installment of the annual backyard rivalry between the two programs.

“It’s been a great week of practice, and I think our guys are excited after long series of road trips that we’ve had to be home,” Norwalk head coach Todd Fox said. “Now, we throw in homecoming festivities and it adds a little hop to their step.

“They are ready to go, and they know they are playing a local rival. We have to get to work, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

In a 49-26 loss on Sept. 9 at Alliance (3-1) — ranked No. 16 in this week’s Division III Associated Press state poll — the Truckers scored four times and had more than 500 yards of total offense.

“We opened some things up a little bit more,” Fox said. “We played very well on offense, so you’re never going to be upset when you do that (500 yards) on that side of the ball when facing a very good team.”

The Truckers received another breakout performance from junior running back Jarren McLendon in the loss. After he scored three times and totaled 262 yards on 35 attempts, McLendon now leads the SBC Lake in rushing yards (657) on 103 attempts with 4 TDs.

“The one thing you have to look at, with the opponents we have played, it’s a phenomenal number of yards,” Fox said. “Not that our schedule gets any easier, but those numbers have been against some very quality teams. “But Jarren is a workhorse. He had 35 carries last week because he’s a kid who can handle that.

“I really feel he’s just starting to get in that groove of being that every down back,” he added. “Jarren has really helped create that run game, and now that our line is more experienced, we feel really good there. Now, we just have to open the field up for our offense with our passing game.”

Payne Flores is 34-of-70 passing for 294 yards and 2 TDs while totaling 188 yards and 2 TDs on 28 rush attempts. Ben Rothhaar has 23 catches for 244 yards and a TD.

Fox said the Chargers haven’t exactly had an easy go of it with their opponents as well. Edison has wins over Firelands (3-1) and Western Reserve (1-3), and losses to state-ranked Elmwood (4-0) and Bellevue (3-1).

The Redmen rallied for a 24-21 win, then stopped a late Edison drive to win last week in Milan.

“We see them with a lot of new starters trying to mature and develop each week against good opponents,” Fox said of the Chargers. “When you watch them on film, that’s exactly what you’re seeing. Offensively, (quarterback) Marcus Medina is doing a nice job of distributing, running and passing the ball. Their line is maturing.

“Their base is still that triple option offense, but at the same time they are opening things up a bit more here and there. Our defense will have to be on its toes even more. On defense, Edison likes to come after you with a fast, aggressive front, and with their linebackers. We have been preparing for that all week.”

For Norwalk, Rothhaar has 51 tackles from the safety position, which also leads the Lake. He has also recovered two fumbles. Linebacker Grant Maloney adds 26 tackles.

Despite the big strides his team made on offense, Fox said Friday’s game has to start with the Norwalk defense.

“We have to improve on that side of the ball,” he said. “We have to swarm, we have to tackle and we have to be there. Going forward, but especially this game, our discipline and our defensive play is going to dictate the final score.”