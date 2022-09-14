MINNEAPOLIS -- Having fun, fighting crime, and bringing a boost to businesses downtown: those are the goals of this first-of-its-kind block party in the busy North Loop.That section of the city - a hot spot for nightlife - is closed down to traffic not only Friday but Saturday night too. Organizers hope by shutting off vehicle traffic they can increase foot traffic and safety. The warehouse district block party has been in the works for years, delayed by the pandemic."It's a first-time effort to really create more of a pedestrian zone in the heart of our warehouse district, both for safety...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO