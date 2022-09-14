Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
montanarightnow.com
Brief filed challenging Montana law restricting access to abortion care
HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Center for Reproductive Rights and the ACLU of Montana filed a brief in State District Court in Lewis and Clark County, challenging a Montana law that restricts access to abortion care in the state. The ACLU says the lawsuit asks the court to block...
montanarightnow.com
Funding announced for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
HELENA, Mont. - Funding was announced Friday for an organization focused on helping prevent and end veteran homelessness in Montana. Senator Jon Tester announced $1.2 million in federal funding for the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. The funding is part of more than 130 million in grants the Department of...
montanarightnow.com
Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update September 16
Temperatures varied across Montana today, with 50s and 60s central and west where we've had some clouds and showers, although skies are clearing west of the divide. Temperatures were in the 70s east with partly sunny skies. Radar showed showers exiting the west and continuing to move into north central...
montanarightnow.com
Panelists urge Montana ed board to keep ratios for counselors, librarians
The Montana Board of Public Education heard from expert panelists Wednesday as the rulemaking process for school accreditation standards nears its public comment period, which begins in October. Librarians as well as former school counselors and administrators spoke of their opinions on the rule changes as recommended by the Office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Two grizzly bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in the upper Blackfoot
OVANDO – Wildlife officials euthanized two grizzly bears this week that were responsible for at least 10 conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley over the past two months. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wildlife specialists reported that the conflicts began in mid-July in the Ovando and Woodworth areas where the bears broke into three grain sheds. FWP worked with the property owners to install an electric fence at all sites to prevent more issues.
montanarightnow.com
Bat that had human contact tested positive for rabies in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead City-County Health Department is sharing rabies prevention tips after a bat that had human contact tested positive for rabies. According to the health department, this is the first animal that has tested positive for rabies in Flathead County in 2022. “Unfortunately, this year we have...
montanarightnow.com
Laurel sweeps Lockwood in hard-fought match
LAUREL--Laurel and Lockwood are two teams trying to find their footing and establish a solid program in Class A Volleyball. It was a really good battle in Laurel between two teams looking to make an impact in Class A this season. The first set was back and forth. Dani Jordan...
Comments / 0