Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
South Dakota Mines researchers aim to make renewable energy even greener
Researchers at South Dakota Mines have received funding from the National Science Foundation to get the most out of solar panels and the materials that go into them. Ilke Celik is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Mines who said recycling needs to be a piece of the solar power puzzle.
sdpb.org
Ducks Unlimited announces 1 million acres of conserved SD habitat
Ducks Unlimited, a waterfowl conservation group, has conserved more than 1 million acres of wetland habitat in South Dakota since 1984. Bruce Toay, who manages conservation programs for the group's South Dakota chapter, said they focus on the state because it's part of the Prairie Pothole Region of the Northern Great Plains — an area that's vital to North American waterfowl.
sdpb.org
Legislative panel directs state and appraiser industry to settle differences over training | Sept 15
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... A legislative panel is again rejecting proposed rules for a first-of-its-kind program to...
LAW・
sdpb.org
Avera launches campaign to promote discussions about suicide
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment, with Lori Walsh. September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and that spotlight may raise questions for some people. What is the best approach to ask friends and family about their mental health and whether they may be contemplating suicide.
Comments / 0