ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melba, ID

Melba man dies in car crash

By By KUNA MELBA NEWS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i82Fz_0hvYDi8a00

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 28-year-old Melba man on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road in Canyon County near Celebration Park, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man was driving a Honda Accord traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. This resulted in the man driving off the right shoulder and rolling the vehicle, per the release.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified but the man’s identity has not yet been released.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Names released of couple who died in plane crash east of Preston

Authorities have released the names of the husband and wife who died in a Wednesday plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry. The deceased were the plane’s pilot, Jerry N. Trolard, 63, and his wife and only passenger, Margaret R. Trolard, 68, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday. The Trolards were from Vale, Oregon. Their bodies were found by emergency responders along with the wreckage of the plane on...
PRESTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:55 a.m. on Thursday eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16, in Payette County. A 46-year-old male, from Fruitland, was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on I-84 at milepost 16....
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police investigating fatal crash in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning eastbound on I-84 near milepost 16 in Payette County. ISP said a 46-year-old man from Fruitland was driving a Jeep Cherokee when his vehicle sideswiped another car that was on the side of the road and occupied by a 19-year-old woman from Boise.
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Melba man killed in vehicle rollover

BOISE, Idaho — A Melba man was killed in a car crash Tuesday night after his car left the roadway and rolled. Around 6:44 p.m., the 28-year-old driver was driving westbound in a Honda Accord, on Warren Spur Road in Canyon County. While taking a curve in the road, the driver went off the right shoulder, causing the vehicle to roll, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).
MELBA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Canyon County, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Melba, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Canyon County, ID
Accidents
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
Fox News

2 dead in small plane crash in Idaho

Two people from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho, authorities said. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the wife and husband were flying from Boise, Idaho, to Rock Springs, Wyoming, when it crashed around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The couple had been in the process of going on several cross-country flights, officials said.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Idaho State Police
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
Post Register

Nampa PD wants to talk with this man in regard to murder investigation

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Anyone recognize this man?. Nampa Police says detectives would like to identify and talk with him about the ongoing investigation into a homicide on the 2100 block of N. Cassia Street earlier this month. Last week, officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Joe Flores of...
NAMPA, ID
idaho.gov

F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Ehrlin sentenced in Mann Creek incident

Erik Ehrlin, the Greenleaf man who was arrested following a 2021 incident at a Mann Creek campground involving federal officers, has been sentenced to 78 months, or 6.5 years, in federal prison.  Ehrlin, 33, who was charged with firearms violations and assaulting an officer, was investigated for vandalism on government...
GREENLEAF, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
creators.com

A Karen Calls Cops on a Kid

A Meridian, Idaho, resident recently called the police department to demand a cop hurry over and apprehend an illegal solicitor — someone who'd knocked on her door to peddle without a permit. As reported by Deputy David Gomez, a School Resource Officer in Idaho City, on his lively Facebook...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy