Melba man dies in car crash

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 28-year-old Melba man on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 6:44 p.m. on Warren Spur Road in Canyon County near Celebration Park, according to a press release from the Idaho State Police. The man was driving a Honda Accord traveling westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve. This resulted in the man driving off the right shoulder and rolling the vehicle, per the release.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified but the man’s identity has not yet been released.