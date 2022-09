ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash in rural St. Clair County killed a woman early Thursday and injured two other people, authorities said. Virginia M. Mueth, 71, of Millstadt, died in the crash near Floraville and Loehr roads, south of Paderborn, Illinois. The crash was reported about 5:45 a.m. Thursday,

MILLSTADT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO