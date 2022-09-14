ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nonprofit renovates 95-year-old veteran’s home in west Charlotte

By Almiya White, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit organization is working to improve veterans’ lives one home at a time, including a 95-year-old veteran in west Charlotte.

Nearly 60 years ago, World War II Veteran Robert Cochrane built a home for his family.

“I had this house built in 1965 and been here ever since,” he said.

Over the years, his home started to deteriorate and was declared unsafe.

“We were having issues with our bathroom. The tube was sinking. The toilet started sinking. We started seeing damage to the wall and we didn’t know what was going on. So, I called Nationwide to file a claim and they would not fix it,” said Sandra Cochrane, Robert’s daughter.

Sandra found out about Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit dedicated to improving veterans’ lives.

On Wednesday, the organization and its partners presented Robert’s home back to him -- new in some ways, and most definitely improved.

“Purple Heart Homes, along with Lowe’s and many of our other partners, are proud to have been able to provide that handicap-accessible bathroom,” said John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes.

Gallina told Channel 9′s Almiya White that home repairs took up to five months and resulted in new walls, porch stairs and a roof.

“The emotions that you feel when you get to see a veteran and the joy that they’re going be able to continue and remain in their home; and it’s just a feeling of pride in our community,” Gallina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GecDu_0hvYAXGq00

On top of all of the repairs and improvements, the nonprofit left Robert with a special gift, a garden.

“I used to have a garden out in the back, but I quit working in it because I got too old. So they put ... one out on the back porch where I can see it,” he said.

Sandra said she’s grateful her dad can stay where he wants to be.

“They stepped in, stepped up and showed out. This is his home and he’s happy,” she said.

Those who need assistance or know a veteran in need, click here for more information on Purple Heart Homes.

(WATCH BELOW: Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
wccbcharlotte.com

14-Year-Old Stabbed with Scissors at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors. It happened Monday at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road. A report says the boy had scratches and bruises but refused medical attention. Police did make an arrest but haven’t released any...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash leaves thousands without power in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A crash in north Charlotte cut power for thousands of people along Statesville Road in Huntersville and caused delays to the morning commute on Friday. Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor began reporting on a dump truck that pulled down utility lines on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road around 5 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nonprofit Organization#Home Repairs#Charity#Purple Heart Homes
WBTV

CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting. A second man...
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

MacKID's Guide to Fall Festivals in the Greater Charlotte Area

The temps are dropping and fall decor is starting to make its way into our living rooms and doorsteps. We've rounded up all the Fall Family Fun in the Greater Charlotte area - from Lake Norman all the way down to Rock Hill and everywhere in between!. Think we missed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
WCNC

Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Arrest made in February homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road. They found a car had veered off...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
108K+
Followers
122K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy