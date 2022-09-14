Nonprofit renovates 95-year-old veteran’s home in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A nonprofit organization is working to improve veterans’ lives one home at a time, including a 95-year-old veteran in west Charlotte.

Nearly 60 years ago, World War II Veteran Robert Cochrane built a home for his family.

“I had this house built in 1965 and been here ever since,” he said.

Over the years, his home started to deteriorate and was declared unsafe.

“We were having issues with our bathroom. The tube was sinking. The toilet started sinking. We started seeing damage to the wall and we didn’t know what was going on. So, I called Nationwide to file a claim and they would not fix it,” said Sandra Cochrane, Robert’s daughter.

Sandra found out about Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit dedicated to improving veterans’ lives.

On Wednesday, the organization and its partners presented Robert’s home back to him -- new in some ways, and most definitely improved.

“Purple Heart Homes, along with Lowe’s and many of our other partners, are proud to have been able to provide that handicap-accessible bathroom,” said John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes.

Gallina told Channel 9′s Almiya White that home repairs took up to five months and resulted in new walls, porch stairs and a roof.

“The emotions that you feel when you get to see a veteran and the joy that they’re going be able to continue and remain in their home; and it’s just a feeling of pride in our community,” Gallina said.

On top of all of the repairs and improvements, the nonprofit left Robert with a special gift, a garden.

“I used to have a garden out in the back, but I quit working in it because I got too old. So they put ... one out on the back porch where I can see it,” he said.

Sandra said she’s grateful her dad can stay where he wants to be.

“They stepped in, stepped up and showed out. This is his home and he’s happy,” she said.

Those who need assistance or know a veteran in need, click here for more information on Purple Heart Homes.

