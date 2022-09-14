Read full article on original website
4 Savvy Tips For Adding Historical Touches To Your Space
They may not make houses like they used to, but in this article, we'll break down simple ways you can make your home feel cozy, unique, and historical.
If You Love the Great Outdoors, Don’t Go to Banff
After a few days in Banff we were, for all practical purposes, sick of it, so we decided to go see the new Thor movie. At some point the plot bussed us to New Asgard—home of the refugees from the titular god’s native world—which director Taika Waititi hilariously portrays as one of those quaint little tourist destinations where people flock to pay top dollar for a theme-park burlesque of what they imagine the town to be, complete with cruise ships, souvenir vendors, and corporate sponsorship.It's just like Banff, I thought as the camera wandered through this tourist trap parody. Suddenly...
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
