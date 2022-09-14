1 dead after major crash involving tractor trailer, Allen police say 00:32

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a major crash in Allen Wednesday, police said.

At 11:34 a.m. Sept. 14, police were called to a crash in the 700 block of southbound U.S. 75. When officers arrived, they found a tractor trailer "suspended on the right safety barrier."

Officials determined the tractor trailer was moving southbound on U.S. 75 when it collided with another vehicle. After the crash, police said the tractor trailer drove over the barrier and came to a stop.

Police said the driver of the tractor trailer was found outside the vehicle but died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released at this time.

The Allen Police Department is asking for patience and cooperation while they investigate the crash scene, as they anticipate the highway to be shut down "for an extended period of time."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the department at 214-509-4200.