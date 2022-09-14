Read full article on original website
Soho House Leaps Into Skincare, Creating the Ultimate At-home and Travel Experience
Soho House, a global hospitality and lifestyle brand best known as a network of private members’ clubs for creatives has branched out into self-care with the launch of a new skincare line named Soho Skin. The cooperative approach to designing skincare is a process Soho House thought of carefully...
Dua Lipa Turned "One Kiss" Into "One Fragrance" for YSL Beauty’s Libre Le Parfum
Not only is it just “One Kiss” for Dua Lipa, but it is also one fragrance, as the artist spearheads YSL Beauty‘s newest perfume launch, Libre Le Parfum. Lipa has served as the beauty ambassador for YSL Beauty’s Libre Collection for years and the sultry and sassy scent perfectly captures the essence of who she has grown to be today. Libre Le Parfum is a luxuriously warm and spicy interpretation of the classic Libre Eau de Parfum with an everlasting floral trail. Libre Le Parfum is YSL Beauty’s most intense floral perfume enriched with fresh lavender, alluring orange blossom and a rare warm saffron accord from the YSL Beauty Ourika Community Garden.
WARDROBE.NYC Links up With Hailey Bieber for 5th Anniversary Capsule Collection
WARDROBE.NYC joined forces with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber as a part of its fifth anniversary celebration. The duo released its first collaborative collection featuring versatile pieces that comprise Bieber’s signature style with the brand’s minimal code. “Hailey has an incredible eye, taste level and decisiveness that made...
Jennifer Coolidge Had To Go To The Hospital For Her "The White Lotus" Spray Tan
The legendary actor told the story a week after winning an Emmy for her performance on the show.
BLACKPINK Drops Highly Anticipated Second Album, 'BORN PINK'
After dropping their hit single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK has finally dropped their hotly anticipated second studio album titled BORN PINK. As unveiled previously, the record is comprised of eight songs, led by the title track “Shut Down,” in addition to “Pink Venom,” “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” ‘Typa Girl” and “Ready For Love.” The leading track is accompanied by a music video Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo sing, “Shut it down, uh uh uh.”
Ukrainian Brand Zhilyova Professes a Bright Future With Genesis Collection
Ukrainian lingerie brand Zhilyova‘s latest campaign Genesis reveals a prophetic vision of its home country’s future. Captured months before Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the melange of sultry and confidence-inducing bras and lacy bodysuits. Using a fantastical environment filled with fabricated lush trees, celestial planets and dusky deserts, Genesis urges us to find strength in our found families — the tribes filled with those who see and support one another. “Genesis is our loud manifesto that shows we are ready to overcome anything on our path, becoming stronger and wiser with every step,” Zhilyova shares in an exclusive press release.
Harry Styles Took a Fan's BeReal and Twitter Has Lost It
Harry Styles is the talk of Twitter, once again. This time though, it’s not because he “supposedly” spat at Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival or made us all desperately want to watch My Policeman ASAP. It’s because he helped a fan to complete the most unheard-of task: capture a genuinely interesting BeReal at just the right time.
'Love Is Blind's Deepti Is the "Highlight" of Kyle's Life, He Reveals
The cast of Netflix‘s Love Is Blind has had quite the year with two divorces — ahead of the Love Is Blind: After the Altar premiere. The latest in the pipeline is an update on our favorite castmate who chose herself, Deepti. Earlier this year, Deepti and former...
Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh’ Book
French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton and Publishing house Assouline have collaborated to publish Louis Vuitton: Virgil Abloh, a limited-edition title that pays tribute to the life, influence and career of the late Virgil Abloh, the first African-American to become artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear in June 2018 – an appointment that changed the course and values of the fashion industry forever.
6 Designers to Watch at London Fashion Week SS23
London Fashion Week is finally upon us. Despite rumblings of cancelled shows, postponed parties and industry-wide mourning, there are still plenty of runways, brands and designers to be excited about this season, with emerging talent at the top of our list. SS23 plays host to some of the most exciting up-and-comers in and around London right now, including Fashion East‘s Karoline Vitto, Ukrainian designer Masha Popova and Central Saint Martins graduate Lula Laora, to name a few.
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Is Dressed in Lipsticks on Latest 'CR Fashion Book' Cover
Kylie Jenner, who just turned 25 last month, is the latest cover star of CR Fashion Book. Unveiled exclusively by Hypebae, the editorial celebrates the beauty mogul’s label Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her career thus far. The visuals feature the reality star in a top entirely made out...
26 Screenshots That Prove Buying And Selling Anything Online Is An Actual Nightmare
"I'll give you $1,000 and a baby crocodile."
COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Max 97 Has an Official Launch Date
COMME des GARÇONS expands its sneaker portfolio as it unveils the upcoming release of its Nike Air Max 97 collaboration. The design initially made its first appearance on Rei Kawakubo’s CdG HOMME PLUS runway for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Taking inspiration from the nomadic lifestyle, Kawakubo gave Nike’s...
The Best Street Style Looks From New York Fashion Week SS23
This season’s New York Fashion Week was filled with buzzy moments as brands, buyers, influencers, editors and more returned to IRL events in standout street style looks. We spotted names like Paloma Elsesser dressed in a cropped black and yellow knit top, keeping it casual with a pair of jeans. Model Steinberg went for a full suit, adding a subtle accent with a bright green tie. Elsewhere, we saw Tiffany Hsu wearing an oversized blazer with bold chain accessories, as well as Kris Jenner dressed in a full Tommy Hilfiger fit.
The Flyest Makeup and Hair Trends From New York Fashion Week SS23
New York Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 has finally ended. However, the wheel keeps turning as beauty enthusiasts are now comparing notes on makeup and hair trends from all of the shows this season and working towards recreation. Experimental beauty was at an all-time high during New York Fashion Week....
