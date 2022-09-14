Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Marcus ‘Matt’ Matthew Neer
Marcus Matthew “Matt” Neer, 47, Warsaw, died unexpectedly at 8:50 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Warsaw. He was born April 16, 1975. He is survived by his son, Blane Neer; one grandson; mother, Rosemary Thompson; father, Dan Neer; and his sister, Tamara (Jeff) Knisely, all of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Orval W. Coby
Orval W. Coby, 93, Leesburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Orval was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Winamac, the son of (the late) Otis and Ina (Reinholdt) Coby. He graduated from Richland Center High School with the Class of ’47 and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On Dec. 24, 1962, he married Opal (Hettinger) Parker in Culver; she preceded him in death Dec. 10, 2004, after 41 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Betty L. Brandenburg
Betty L. Brandenburg, 94, a lifelong resident of Wabash County, died Aug. 18, 2022, in Avon. She was born Nov. 16, 1927. She married Frank Brandenburg on Oct. 2, 1948; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Mrs. Cindy (Steven) Flint, Avon and Rick (Janice) Brandenburg,...
inkfreenews.com
Jearlean Hutchens
Jearlean Hutchens, 76, Pierceton, died at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Jearlean was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Roxie (Slone) Shepherd. She was united in marriage to Hugh Hutchens on Sept. 12, 1987, in Wooster. He preceded her on March 14, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Robert Walker
Robert William “Jerry” Walker, 98, Wabash, died at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He married Ruby M. (Robins) Harshman on July 31, 1946, and she preceded him in death. He is survived by four children, Judy Harshman Kimbrough, Augusta, Ga., Jerry Walker, Lakeside...
inkfreenews.com
Deliah Calhoun
Deliah Calhoun, 90, South Whitley, died surrounded by family at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at her home in South Whitley. She was born April 7, 1932, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Deliah was one of 14 children born to Leander Rose and Nora (Campbell) Rose. On June 2, 1951, she married the love of her life, Dewey Calhoun. They experienced the joy of becoming parents to six wonderful sons, and celebrated many times over as their family expanded with grandchildren. Deliah and Dewey were blessed with 60 years of marriage before he passed away Aug. 28, 2011.
inkfreenews.com
James D. Holbrook — UPDATED
James D. Holbrook, known to most as “Jim” or “Jimbo,” was born Sept. 5, 1944, and died on his 78th birthday, Sept. 5, 2022. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Carl and Retha (Simons) Holbrook; both of his siblings, Barbara Jean Shelton and Richard Holbrook; and his only daughter, Autumn Holbrook. His surviving relatives are granddaughter, Natasha Guiterrez; and four great-nieces, Charlene Montgomery, Barbara Kessler, Veronica Jung and Rebecca Spear. A large group of colleagues and friends survive Jimbo with fond memories of his orneriness and his handy abilities — he could fix most anything!
inkfreenews.com
Col. Ned Allen Cramer
Colonel Ned Allen Cramer, 87, Plymouth, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer was born Nov. 7, 1934. He married Mary Whitesell on May 28, 1960; she survives in Plymouth. Colonel Cramer is also survived by his daughter, Jane Cramer, Thornton, Colo. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder...
RELATED PEOPLE
inkfreenews.com
Carl Dean Miller
Carl Dean Miller, 74, Syracuse, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born Sept. 19, 1947. On May 7, 1965, he married Linda Wisler; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael Dean (Cindy) Miller, Goshen; a daughter, Sheila (Donald) Claassen, Syracuse; six...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Don Butler
Larry Don Butler, 80, Wabash, died at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor East, Wabash. Larry was born Nov. 27, 1941. He was married to Stevie Kaye (Novotney) Butler for 61 years; she preceded him in death. Larry is survived by two daughters, Virginia “Jenny” Butler,...
inkfreenews.com
Jim Bumbaugh Named New Pierceton Town Marshal
PIERCETON — Jim Bumbaugh has been named Pierceton’s new town marshal. At a special public meeting at the Pierceton Community Building on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Pierceton Town Council informed InkFreeNews of that information. Bumbaugh is no stranger to the Pierceton Police Department, having served for more than...
inkfreenews.com
Travis Gabbard
Larry “Travis” Gabbard, 32, Bremen, died at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at his residence in Bremen. He was born July 22, 1990. Surviving are his parents, Larry and Ina Gabbard-Ekwere, Bremen, and grandma, Maxine Trent Smith, Jackson, Ky. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Koscisuko Community Hospital v. Rockhill Pinnick LLP v. Holly Busselberg, $3,014.54. Lutheran Musculoskeletal Center LLC d/b/a The Orthopaedic Hospital of Lutheran, $969.70. Michael King v. Darian Green, $1,370. Porter...
inkfreenews.com
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, Miller’s Assisted Living, Plymouth, died Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was born March 18, 1930. On March 5, 1950, Margaret married Eugene L. O’Hara; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Michael E. O’Hara, South Bend, Mark A....
inkfreenews.com
Lillie Mae Shepherd
Lillie Mae Shepherd, 69, Knox, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City. She was born Sept. 11, 1952. On April 15, 1988, Lillie married Raleigh Shepherd; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Watson, Knox; stepsons, Raleigh Jay (Nikki) Shepherd, Goshen...
inkfreenews.com
Angela Marie Stacy
Angela Marie Stacy, 56, rural Huntington, died at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born April 17, 1966. Angela married Marlin Daniel “Danny” Stacy on Feb. 14, 2000; he survives in Huntington. She is also survived by her two sons,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
County Extension Homemakers Have Achievement Night
ATWOOD — The Kosciusko County Extension Homemakers held their annual Achievement Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Atwood Community Building. The evening was filled with presentations of club awards and special recognitions for the 2021-22 program year. The theme for the evening was “All Dressed Up and Someplace To Go,” with the event hosted by the Atwood Home Study Extension Homemakers Club.
inkfreenews.com
Harriet George
Harriet Diana George, 64, Niles, Mich., died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. Harriet was born May 27, 1958. Harriet is survived by her daughters Christina (Jacob Phend) George, Columbia City and Candy (Garrett) Sallee; lifetime partner, Donnie Morrison, Niles, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; sisters Phyllis Grice, South Bend, Beverly Konkle, Columbia City and Dot (Lee) Bentley, Westville.
inkfreenews.com
James ‘Jim’ K. Brooks
James “Jim” Brooks, 81, Milford, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Jim was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Theodore “TR” and Inez Brooks in Caneyville, Ky. He moved with his family to Milford in 1953 when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from Milford High School in 1960.
inkfreenews.com
Scott D. Mersch — UPDATED
Scott D. Mersch, 59, Kewanna, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Kewanna. He was born Dec. 24, 1962. He married Renee Mersch; she survives in Kewanna. He is also survived by his children, Anthony Mersch, Arizona, Dustin Mersch, Florida, Dennis Mersch, Nappanee, Kelly (Kevin) Schuldt, Grand...
Comments / 0