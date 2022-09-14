Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Quick takeaways from ECU's 49-10 win over Campbell
East Carolina took care of Campbell, 49-10, to improve to 2-1 on the season. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares some of his biggest takeaways coming out of the Pirates' win. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is a podcast...
Postgame Podcast: No. 16 NC State cruises to win over Texas Tech
The Wolfpack moved to 3-0 on the season Saturday night after putting together a 27-14 win over Texas Tech at home. It marked the second non-conference Power 5 win in the Dave Doeren era -- both of which have come at home. Cory Smith and Michael Clark break down the...
Photo Gallery: Duke vs NC A&T
Duke ran away with a game against overmatched NC A & T, handling their business against an FCS squad like they were supposed to. Riley Leonard led the team with 66 rushing yards in the game, scoring on a long 56-yard run in the third quarter while completing 11-12 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. True freshman Henry Belin IV saw action in the second half, completing 5 of 6 passes for 43 yards.
