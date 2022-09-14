ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke ran away with a game against overmatched NC A & T, handling their business against an FCS squad like they were supposed to. Riley Leonard led the team with 66 rushing yards in the game, scoring on a long 56-yard run in the third quarter while completing 11-12 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. True freshman Henry Belin IV saw action in the second half, completing 5 of 6 passes for 43 yards.
