Revised Schedule Announced: Alabama Baseball to Open 2023 SEC Play at Florida

The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season.

Alabama baseball's typical brutal Southeastern Conference schedule will begin with something different in 2023, a league-opening series at Florida.

The league released the 2023 conference schedule last month, but quickly recalled it due to an error. The revised schedule was announced Tuesday morning.

Alabama's opponents didn't change, but the dates of its road games did. For example, the Crimson Tide was previously slated to open at LSU, but that series has been pushed back to late April.

League play begins the weekend of March 17, although dates and times still have to be finalized due to TV.

The Crimson Tide's 30-game SEC slate wraps up May 18-20 against the reigning national champion Ole Miss Rebels .

In between the bookend series, Alabama will host Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt while traveling to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide will not face Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee during the 2023 regular season.

The 2023 SEC Tournament continues its run in Hoover, Ala., with the event starting on May 23 and running through May 28.

Alabama Baseball SEC Home Series

Kentucky (March 24-26)

Mississippi State (April 6-8)

Auburn (April 14-16)

Vanderbilt (May 5-7)

Ole Miss (May 18-20)

Alabama Baseball SEC Away Series

Florida (March 17-19)

Arkansas (March 31-April 2)

Missouri (April 21-23)

LSU (April 28-30)

Texas A&M (May 12-14)

2023 SEC Baseball Schedule



March 17-19

Alabama at Florida

Auburn at Arkansas

South Carolina at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

LSU at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Tennessee at Missouri

March 24-26

Kentucky at Alabama

Arkansas at LSU

Georgia at Auburn

Florida at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Missouri at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

March 31-April 2

Alabama at Arkansas

Auburn at Florida

Georgia at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Kentucky

Tennessee at LSU

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Mississippi State

April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Auburn

LSU at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Missouri

April 7-9

Florida at Tennessee

Kentucky at Georgia

April 14-16

Auburn at Alabama

Tennessee at Arkansas

Georgia at Florida

Kentucky at LSU

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Missouri at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

April 21-23

Alabama at Missouri

Arkansas at Georgia

Mississippi State at Auburn

Florida at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Kentucky

LSU at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

April 28-30

Alabama at LSU

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Tennessee

May 5-7

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

LSU at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Missouri

May 12-14

Alabama at Texas A&M

South Carolina at Arkansas

Auburn at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Florida

Georgia at Missouri

Kentucky at Tennessee

Mississippi State at LSU

May 18-20 (Thursday-Saturday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Auburn

Florida at Kentucky

LSU at Georgia

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Tennessee at South Carolina

May 23-28

SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)