Times Gazette
Women was on phone with officer when shots fired
A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
'It’s a nightmare': Bystander recalls I-75 shootout, crash
Sallam, 19, was on his way home from class at Cincinnati State University Wednesday evening when he witnessed a shootout on northbound I-75.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
Fox 19
Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person airlifted following a serious crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash along route 159 near Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. this evening. One person, officials said, suffered serious injuries and was transported by...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
Kentucky man charged for allegedly selling narcotics to juveniles
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man in Kentucky is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs to minors. According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Elliott County High School regarding a juvenile who allegedly had “numerous” amounts of a narcotic later learned to be Gabapentin as well as Marijuana “Dab” Pens. […]
Fox 19
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint. Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges
An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
sciotopost.com
Greenfield Woman Arrested for Leaving Two Young Children in Car
Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
