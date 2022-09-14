ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maysville, KY

Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
foxlexington.com

Lexington police working with Crime Stoppers to find wanted woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A burglary suspect is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington Police recently identified the woman in this photo as 45-year-old Deborah McCollum. Now that she has an active warrant on a burglary charge, the police have reached out to Crime Stoppers for help finding her.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after head-on car crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is in critical condition after crashing his car head-on with another vehicle Friday night in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP states that at around 8:00 p.m., a man driving a Subaru was going north on State Route 159 and was about to make a left […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Police: Teen suspect in Wilmington shooting turns himself in

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 15-year-old suspect in the shooting of two other juveniles is now in custody. Klaylon Williams turned himself in to Wilmington police Thursday night. He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said. Officers say both minors...
WILMINGTON, OH
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person airlifted following a serious crash near Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol along with fire and rescue personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash along route 159 near Kenworth in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. this evening. One person, officials said, suffered serious injuries and was transported by...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges

An update from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department:. Deputies were following up on a drug investigation in the Garrett community when they located the suspected vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle in the Stonecoal area and discovered nearly 100 grams of crystal meth along with other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: Clermont County man indicted on 40 counts, including rape

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been indicted on 40 counts including rape and filming a minor engaging in sexual acts, Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve announced. Charlie B. Theaderman, 47, from Union Township, was indicted on a total of 40 counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Greenfield Woman Arrested for Leaving Two Young Children in Car

Hillsboro – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a local grocery store with her children in the car. According to the Hillsboro police department around 5 pm, they were called to Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Road. When they arrived they found a running vehilce in a parking lot with two children and no parents around. A bystander told police that when he came out to put away his groceries he noticed the two children in the car and contacted them.
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH

