Death investigation underway after body found on beach in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is launching an investigation after a body was found on the shore of Lake Michigan. Highland Park Police responded to a report of a person lying unconscious on the beach at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve just after 5 a.m. Saturday.
Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating
A major crime task force is investigating after a man's body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline, police said.
Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Chicago fire: Retired nurse, 71, killed, husband critically hurt in Rosemoor house blaze, CFD says
A 71-year-old woman was killed and her husband was hurt in a Chicago house fire, CFD said.
Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore. The man was pronounced dead […]
Highland Park incident resolved, shelter in place lifted
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - There was heavy police presence Friday afternoon around a home in north suburban Highland Park. The City of Highland park said the incident has since been resolved and the safety perimeter was lifted around 11 p.m. Police were focussed on one home in the 1300 block...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
Student with pellet gun causes lockdown at suburban high school
A student carrying a pellet gun caused a lockdown at Barrington High School Friday morning, and the minor was taken into custody. WBBM Newsradio’s Andy Dahn reports.
Police search for vehicle that struck two people riding scooter in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Little Village earlier this month. Police said on Sept. 5, two individuals were riding a GOTRAX electric scooter, in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:03 p.m., when they were struck by a black 2019 Kia Soul.
Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement
CHICAGO (CBS) — Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source. The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.
Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
Suburban ‘Sears house’ family: ‘It’s the memories inside that are most treasured’
Roberta Reed has lived in the same Sears house in Crystal Lake since 1967. Sears sold tens of thousands of homes in the first half of the 20th century. Now, the Crystal Lake Historical Preservation Commission may name the house a landmark.
Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them
INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road.
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
Chicago taxpayers will spend $15 million to compensate the family of a 37-year-old mother of six killed in June 2020, after a harrowing, high-speed chase down expressways and city streets that supervisors had ordered officers to terminate. Over the years, Chicago has shelled out tens of millions of dollars to...
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Barrington High School student arrested for bringing pellet gun to school
BARRINGTON, Ill. — A Barrington High School student was arrested Friday for bringing a pellet gun to school, causing a lockdown, according to police. Barrington Police Chief David Dorn said a 16-year-old student had a pellet gun in one of the bathrooms at the school. The school was placed on a lockdown around 8:20 a.m. […]
Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
