ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WGN News

Body found on Lake Michigan shore in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A body of a man was found on Lake Michigan’s shoreline Saturday morning at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve. According to officials, police were dispatched to the 0-100 block of Cliff Road Saturday morning around 5:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man on Lake Michigan’s shore. The man was pronounced dead […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Schneider
nypressnews.com

Police search for vehicle that struck two people riding scooter in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Little Village earlier this month. Police said on Sept. 5, two individuals were riding a GOTRAX electric scooter, in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:03 p.m., when they were struck by a black 2019 Kia Soul.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Top Chicago Police official Ernest Cato III suddenly announces retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ernest Cato III, one of the highest-ranking Chicago Police officials, put in for his retirement Friday, according to a Chicago Police source. The announcement came the same day as a Chicago Police officer and sergeant were each hit with felony charges after Cook County prosecutors say they shot an unarmed man in July in Pilsen.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#First Responders#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Inverness community holds prayer vigil for Austin and Jeslyn Chang; police say father intentionally poisoned them

INVERNESS, Ill. (CBS) -- The northwest suburban Inverness community came together Thursday night for a prayer vigil after a family tragedy.They prayed for the family of 10-year old Austin Chang and his 6-year old sister Jeslyn. Police said the children's father intentionally poisoned them.The children's mother and father are estranged. Police said she went to the home in Inverness on Sunday around 4:30 p.m., after the father did not return the young boy and girl at the scheduled time after visitation. She found them all unconscious in the home in the 2200 block of Palatine Road.Police said they believe 41-year-old Woo Chang intentionally left a generator on inside the home, and he and the two children were overcome by carbon monoxide. He and son Austin were pronounced dead at the scene Jeslyn was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.We learned Thursday night that Jeslyn is now opening her eyes and will have her breathing tube removed – as she is breathing on her own.The vigil was held at Holy Family Church on West Palatine Road. 
INVERNESS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy