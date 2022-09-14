ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Maserati GranTurismo Grand Touring Coupe Looks Ready to Fly

The Maserati GranTurismo hasn't officially been debuted, but the brand just dropped a photo shoot of the new coupe and it’s a stunner that looks ready to chew up some roads.

The Italian maker says this GranTurismo’s new design draws inspiration from the Maserati A6 1500 , the brand’s first road car, which broke ground as a precursor to “grand touring” sports coupes.

From the first look, the new Maserati GranTurismo is more muscularly sculpted at the fenders than the previous generation. It also shares a bit of design language with the Maserati MC20 , including the vented hood and angular tail lights.

For the moment, Maserati hasn’t provided any performance data, but what we do know is there will be two internal combustion (ICE) versions. Both the Modena and Trofeo specs will come fitted with the brand’s new 3.0 liter V6 ‘Nettuno’ engine—the same power unit used in the MC20, where it makes 621 hp and gets to 60mph in just under three seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fiirf_0hvY07KI00
Courtesy Image
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMT0r_0hvY07KI00
Courtesy Image

Previously the Italian maker teased an electric variant, the GranTurismo Folgore in a video with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco driving around Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week . The battery-powered version, the brand says in the video, will get to 60mph in around 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed in excess of 200mph.

We expect full specs and more details about both the ICE and electric versions of the Maserati GranTurismo in near to medium term. So stay tuned.

