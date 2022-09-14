Research shows 5-minute walk is best way to soothe crying babies

BOSTON – A new study sheds some light on what may be the best way to soothe a crying baby.

Many parents have experienced the emotional pain and stress of trying to get a crying baby to settle, but researchers in Japan found that certain actions can be more successful than others.

In their study, when mothers carried their crying babies while walking, within 30 seconds the babies' heart rates slowed and by five minutes, all babies had soothed.

They found a similar calming response when the infants were placed in a rocking cot but not if mothers simply held their babies while sitting or if the babies were placed in a still crib.

They suggest parents of crying infants walk around with them for five minutes and then continue to hold them while sitting for another 5-8 minutes before putting them to bed.