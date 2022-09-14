Read full article on original website
Postgame Notes - vs. Presbyterian
Western Carolina halted a three-game slide in home-openers dating back to the 2018 season that saw WCU down Newberry 33-26; Represents the second-straight series win for WCU over Presbyterian – and the 10th victory in the past 11 series meetings dating back to 1970 … WCU improved to 11-9 overall against the Blue Hose all time;
Offensive Explosion Sparks Records in 77-21 Win over Presbyterian
Cullowhee, N.C. – Sparked by its defense early, Western Carolina shook off a sluggish start on Saturday afternoon to match a school record for points scored and set a program record with a balanced 766 yards of total offense in cruising to a 77-21 home-opening victory at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium.
Catamounts Drop Nonconference Finale at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Western Carolina volleyball team dropped its nonconference finale 3-0 at Virginia Tech on Friday evening as part of the Hokie Classic held inside Cassel Coliseum. Virginia Tech improves to 7-4 while WCU drops to 7-5 Merry Gebel led the Catamounts with seven kills. Destinee Dorsey...
Down to the wire: Mountaineers get another stunning win with all eyes on Boone
BOONE, N.C. — The mountains of North Carolina were filled with cheers Saturday as the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosted the Troy Trojans. But this game wasn't like any other; unranked App State was fresh off an upset win against Texas A&M last week, stunning the Aggies 17-14 in a game that got the attention of ESPN's College Gameday.
Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28; fans swarm App State field
BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on...
Catamounts Fall on the Road to Ohio
ATHENS, OHIO – Western Carolina women's soccer dropped its final nonconference road match of the season falling to Ohio 3-0 Friday at Chessa Field. Ohio scored a goal in the first half and two in the second keeping the Catamounts out of the net with a solid defensive effort.
Updated transcripts lead to a Virginia Tech scholarship offer for Jonathan Pennix
Throughout the early part of his recruitment, Virginia Tech coaches continually told Appomattox (VA) athlete Jonathan Pennix that they had a plan to offer him, but he needed to do some work academically before they would be able to extend a scholarship offer. On Saturday, Pennix returned to Virginia Tech,...
Catamounts Host Presbyterian in ‘White Out Whitmire’ Opener
Cullowhee, N.C. – The best college gameday atmosphere in the Southern Conference again roars to life this Saturday, Sept. 17, as Western Carolina (1-1) opens the home portion of its 2022 schedule by hosting Presbyterian (1-1) at Bob Waters Field / E.J. Whitmire Stadium. Kickoff between the Catamounts and Blue Hose is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., presented by Ingles, 99.9 FM Kiss Country, and Star 104.3.
Multiple injuries reported after fans storm football field at Appalachian State
BOONE, N.C. — Fans have been hurt after storming the football field following Appalachian State’s victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with Appalachian State authorities, who said multiple people were injured during the celebration. Authorities said multiple...
WATCH NOW: ESPN's 'College GameDay' bus stops in Hickory on way to Boone. 'A little bit of our due,' says one fan.
If the game had turned out differently last Saturday, the bright orange bus for ESPN’s "College GameDay" would be en route to College Station, Texas, this week. Instead, the bus was bound for Boone on Thursday with a stop at App State's Hickory campus along the way, said Troy Tuttle, who works in communications for Appalachian State University.
College GameDay at Appalachian State: Area reportedly dealing with poster shortage ahead of Saturday morning
College GameDay at Appalachian State and the surrounding Boone, North Carolina area is in a frenzy ahead of ESPN’s popular pregame show airing from the scenic site on Saturday morning. Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that there are “no posters left in Boone for signs” ahead of the broadcast,...
Letter to the Editor: App State is too big for its britches
I have been a student at App State since 2019, and I don’t know if this gives any credibility to my argument, but I wanted to point out some things that are happening to the town and school I love so much. I will say this again and again and die on the sword of the fact that App State and Boone have reached a climactic point in their relationship and that is this year. If they fail to address this point, they compromise not only the well-being of the town, but the well-being of the university as well. Simply put, App State is too big for its britches. We have far too many students for the size of our campus and our available facilities. Let me give you some examples. The university is obviously recognizing the size increase of our student body with various changes that they have implemented this year.
Two boys who shared a name
Local teacher pens song about Confederate soldier, slave who shared the same name. Local songwriter and Carroll County Middle School Teacher John Carpenter recently showed 25 Carroll Middle agricultural and chorus students “there’s a story in every song and a song in every story” with an impromptu concert and history lesson on September 6. Carpenter’s new tune is anchored in the dignity extended in burial to his great-great grandfather, Confederate Soldier Sargeant John B. Jones by Church Sexton John W. Jones, who was a runaway slave.
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
Bland County High School cancels the remainder of the 2022 football season
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — We got news from one of our Friday Night Blitz teams. Bland County High School officials tell WFXR Sports, they have cancelled the rest of their football season due to injuries and players quitting the team. They started off the season with 22 players now they are down to 14. The Bears only played two games this season and they cancelled their game with narrows earlier this season. Last year, Bland played only 7 games going 2-5 before ending their season in October.
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
Lake Rhodhiss, North Carolina, USA
Welcome to the ultimate guide to Lake Rhodhiss — things to do, where to stay, fun facts, history, stats and more. Let’s dive in!. Lake Rhodhiss spans 3,060 acres in Burke and Caldwell Counties of west central North Carolina, lying between Lake James and Lake Hickory. A view of surrounding mountain peaks and wildlife, coupled with Rhodhiss’ sprawling quiet, makes the lake a beauty. It is a narrow river-like reservoir within the large Catawba River Basin. About three fourths of the lake’s watershed is forested and only three percent developed, making the area a good choice for those who simply desire some rejuvenation in nature’s lap.
