On a day that featured a pair of Promoters Test sessions and one official practice session, the end of the day was the always-entertaining and enjoyable Blue Marble Radical Cup Welcome Party. Focused on the camaraderie in the sport, the Welcome Party is a time for teams and competitors to forget the stress of motorsports and gather as friends for dinner and drinks. From young to old, rookies to veterans, the family-friendly atmosphere is not seen in other paddocks and is something that the Radical Cup officials focus on.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO