Larson signs contract extension with Hendrick through 2026
Kyle Larson and sponsor HendrickCars.com have both signed concurrent contract extensions with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2026 season. HendrickCars.com will remain a 35-race primary sponsor on Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet. It will also continue its support of Larson, who’s contract would have expired after the 2023 season, in his non-NASCAR events.
Inside the SCCA: Solo Nationals recap
On Episode 59 of Inside the SCCA I’m joined by Larry “Lefty” McLeod to recap the 2022 Solo Nationals. 1100 drivers descended on Lincoln, Nebraska and when it was all said and done more than 60 national champions were crowned. Part of our Solo Nationals recap focuses on the first two days of competition with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.
Johnson wins as Clark stars again at COTA USF Juniors
Nikita Johnson this afternoon sped to his second victory of the year for VRD Racing as the inaugural USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires season reaches toward its conclusion at Circuit of The Americas. Johnson, 14, took the lead on the opening lap and was never seriously threatened during the 15-lap race around the 3.41-mile home of the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Reddick 'got ran over' at Bristol, ending Cup championship hopes
Tyler Redick’s NASCAR Cup Series championship chances ended quicker than anticipated when crash damage Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway put him too far behind to advance in the playoffs. The Richard Childress Racing driver said he got “ran over” on lap 277 when a multi-car crash broke out...
Radical Cup Saturday report: Field, Rafols, McMurry take COTA wins
After a successful Friday, Blue Marble Radical Cup teams and competitors returned to the track Saturday for the ever-important qualifying session and first wheel-to-wheel race of the weekend. Dense fog layered the facility with a single practice session kicking off the day as drivers took to the track. The 32 Radical racers negotiated the picturesque facility without incident as the session ran green in its entirety.
"We’ll be on offense for the next three races" - Cindric
Austin Cindric went through it all on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to just squeak by into the next round of the NASCAR Cup series playoffs. On paper, Cindric finished in 20th place and seven laps off the pace. He advanced into the second round of the playoffs by two points.
CORE, Riley set for LMP3 title showdown
The defending champions of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class might be behind in points this season, but the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 team plans to go out swinging. The No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier, with drivers Jon Bennett and Colin Braun,...
23XI expecting Kurt Busch to return in '23 – but has a backup plan if he doesn't
Denny Hamlin and 23XI Racing believe Kurt Busch will return next season and if he does, the No. 45 Toyota will be waiting for him. Busch has been sidelined since July with concussion-like symptoms from a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway. While Ty Gibbs has been Busch’s substitute since then, Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing next season now that the latter Busch’s future is set. Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing, where he will replace Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
Majeski claims Championship 4 Truck Series berth with Bristol win
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.”. In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski’s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12...
Radical Cup COTA Friday report
On a day that featured a pair of Promoters Test sessions and one official practice session, the end of the day was the always-entertaining and enjoyable Blue Marble Radical Cup Welcome Party. Focused on the camaraderie in the sport, the Welcome Party is a time for teams and competitors to forget the stress of motorsports and gather as friends for dinner and drinks. From young to old, rookies to veterans, the family-friendly atmosphere is not seen in other paddocks and is something that the Radical Cup officials focus on.
Almirola powers to Bristol Cup pole
Aric Almirola is the latest non-playoff driver to steal a headline as he grabbed the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol in Friday’s qualifying. He went to the top of the charts with a lap of 128.382mph (14.946s). It’s his first pole of the season and the first time he’ll lead the field to the green flag at Bristol.
No IMSA series at Chicago for 2023
Although in the initial announcement of the NASCAR Chicago street race set for next July that there would be an IMSA series on the schedule, it has now been confirmed that there will be no sports car race in the inaugural event. While it was never expected that one of...
Fanatec GT World Challenge America headed for Sebring
The penultimate race weekend of the 2022 Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS season heads to central Florida for two races on the famous, 3.74-mile stretch of ex-military base tarmac at Sebring International Raceway. The notoriously bumpy circuit is a true challenge for both driver and machine to set the stage for the final few rounds of the 2022 season.
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration
Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
Buescher escapes Cup attrition to win under the lights at Bristol
With Chase Elliott pursuing him relentlessly for the final 50 laps, Chris Buescher held on to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, becoming the 19th different NASCAR Cup Series winner this season. After the event that set the field for the Round of 12...
Hamlin sets the pace in NASCAR Cup practice at Bristol
Denny Hamlin led the way in NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.848 mph (15.247 seconds). Hamlin was quickest over rookie Austin Cindric, who ran 125.028 mph. Joey Logano, Cindric’s teammate, was third-fastest at 124.963 mph. Kyle Busch was fourth-fastest at 124.857...
HSR launches fall stretch of races at Road America
Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) charges into its annual fall stretch of races this weekend with return visits to four legendary U.S. road courses in the final four months of 2002. The centerpiece is the eighth running of the HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA, the classic 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway, November 2-6, which celebrates American sports car racing stalwarts Riley Technologies and Riley Motorsports as this year’s featured marque.
Kyle Busch eliminated from Cup playoffs after Bristol engine failure
For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, Kyle Busch was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after a catastrophic engine failure Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch fell out of the race on lap 270 and said there was no warning of an issue....
Gragson takes three on the trot with Bristol Xfinity win
Make it three in a row for Noah Gragson, who has built enormous momentum as the NASCAR Xfinity Series moves into its seven-race Playoff. On 90-lap older tires, Gragson held off Brandon Jones, the driver who will take his seat in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet next year, in a 20-lap green-flag run to the finish of Friday night’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
"Nothing has gone right" - Harvick
Kevin Harvick needed to win on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway but instead had an untimely pit road issue that made sure he didn’t. Harvick finished 10th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Last on the playoff grid going into the night, that is where Harvick remained when all was said and done.
