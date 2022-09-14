Read full article on original website
Narcity
Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant
York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant. However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain...
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Delivery Driver Does More Than Deliver Packages
Dogs and delivery workers. A relationship that is not always the most positive. We often hope our dogs will double as guard dogs, which isn’t the best if you’re a delivery worker. But recently, one Iowa UPS driver is reshaping the delivery worker-dog relationship after saving a customer’s...
