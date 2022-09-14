ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Delivery Driver Does More Than Deliver Packages

Dogs and delivery workers. A relationship that is not always the most positive. We often hope our dogs will double as guard dogs, which isn’t the best if you’re a delivery worker. But recently, one Iowa UPS driver is reshaping the delivery worker-dog relationship after saving a customer’s...
IRETON, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy