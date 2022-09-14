ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Report: Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash

By Associated Press
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5h6R_0hvXuxb500

MIAMI — (AP) — A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board released new documents Tuesday saying the driver of the 2021 Model 3 sedan had learned several hours before the Sept. 13, 2021, crash that he had lost a scholarship at Florida International University. The school's main campus is located just west of Miami.

The driver's friends and family told investigators that he didn't seem unusually perturbed about the scholarship, according to the NTSB report. But his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, texted her mother shortly before the crash that the driver was upset about the scholarship and that she was trying to make the him feel better.

The crash occurred after the driver accelerated to 90 mph (145 kph) through a Coral Gables intersection to beat a yellow light on a residential street, his speed tripling the 30 mph (49 kph) limit, investigators said. The driver had owned the car for about six days before the crash.

The driver lost control as he cleared the intersection and veered left onto the median, where the Tesla glanced off one large tree before before smashing its passenger's side door into a second, the NTSB said. The driver never hit the brake, a report said, citing five seconds of data recovered from the car's severely damaged event recorder.

The crash damaged the Tesla's high-voltage lithium-ion battery and the car erupted into flames, killing the driver and passenger.

Tesla vehicles do not use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about lithium-ion battery fires. Tesla representatives have said high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Traffic
Coral Gables, FL
Traffic
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
fox40jackson.com

US Coast Guard offloads $475M of cocaine, marijuana in Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of narcotics in Miami, Florida, this week worth an estimated $475 million. Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and nearly 3,900 pounds of marijuana on Thursday at Base Miami Beach, the branch said in a press release. The crews interdicted the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NBC Miami

North Carolina Man Facing 20 Charges in Pembroke Pines DUI Crash

A 38-year-old North Carolina man is accused of DUI and causing a four-vehicle collision that sent five people to the hospital including two children. Harold Iparraguirre was jailed Tuesday on 20 charges following the 8:43 p.m. Nov. 6 crash in the 7200 block of eastbound Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

2 Detained After Reported Bomb Threat at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

Two people were detained after a reported bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday night, officials said. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the report of a bomb threat at the airport around 8:30 p.m. Deputies detained two people who were involved, officials said. A security sweep...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says

WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Hollywood School Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity

A high school in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the school. Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. Police have not released any information on the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy