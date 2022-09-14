Read full article on original website
Yonkers' Riverfest draws in families for food, fun and free entertainment
Crowds of people flocked to Yonkers today to enjoy the annual Riverfest – Westchester County's largest free, one-day festival.
Yonkers celebrates opening of first sensory garden at Grant Park
The garden features an array of plants, flowers, herbs and trees that are accessible for touch, sight, taste, smell and sound.
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
Halloween In Sleepy Hollow Country! Would You Take This Mysterious House Tour?
This Halloween season you are invited to Sleepy Hollow country for an evocation of the many otherworldly myths & mysteries that have permeated the most unique home in New York State, the Armour Stiner Octagon House. For years, local rumors have swirled around the Octagon House in Irvington, NY, implying...
News 12
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
cityofwhiteplains.com
JAZZFEST 2022: White Plains Jazz & Food Festival
A workshop & conversation with Legendary Jazz Bassist Buster Williams. ($35/set | $65 for both | 7 & 9pm sets) Grammy Award-winning bassist Buster Williams is a jazz legend whose playing knows no limits. He has performed, recorded and collaborated with jazz giants such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Art Blakey, Betty Carter, Branford and Wynton Marsalis and many others. Williams tours frequently with his group Something More.
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
16 Best Greek Restaurants In NYC For Mediterranean Cuisine
It’s no secret that we have world-famous cuisine that can transport you to just about anywhere on the globe. Outside of Europe, NYC is one of the best cities for Greek food, and there are so many fantastic restaurants in the city you need to stop by. From fresh seafood to baklava and everything in between, there’s nothing better than enjoying an authentic meal at a quality Greek restaurant. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic Greek diner or a Michelin-star restaurant, there’s a bit of something for everyone! Ready for a tasty Mediterranean experience? Here are our picks...
Celebrity Chef To Open Restaurant In White Plains
Celebrity chef David Burke, known for his award-winning restaurants and stints on TV's "Top Chef," is opening his first Westchester County restaurant. Burke is planning to open the second Red Horse restaurant, with the first being in Rumson, New Jersey, early next year in the Opus Westchester in White Plains, the chef said.
This Massive New LIC Venue Is Home To A Sports Club, Restaurant, Arcade, & Beer Hall
Long Island City’s brand new two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue is bringing a sporting club, restaurant, arcade, and beer hall to Queens all under one roof, and its grand opening is next Wednesday, September 21st! From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (the ones behind Somewhere Nowhere), the massive 5,000-square-foot space houses over a dozen large-screen TVs along with an 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, perfect for settling down in front of with a cold drink to root for your favorite team on game day. If watching sports isn’t really your thing you can try your luck at the gaming area located on the second floor–an indoor/outdoor room complete with all the classics from Skee Ball and Pacman to Atari Pong and Jurrasic Park. Up here you’ll even find table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, chess, and more. When you’re ready to grab a drink, you’ll have the option to choose from 20 seasonally rotating beers on tap, mostly from NYC and tri-state area breweries, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint, and Keg & Lantern.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
talkofthesound.com
Westchester County Car Show at Glen Island Park 9/25
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — A wide variety of collectible cars, street rods and motorcycles, all carefully restored to mint condition or modified for performance, will be on display next weekend when the Westchester Street Rod Association presents the Westchester County Car Show. Event details:. Glen Island...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Brick Georgian House in Greenwich Overlooking 8+Park-like Acres Lists for $37M
The House in Greenwich was transformed to blend top of the line appointments with a rich array of custom detailing, now available for sale. This home located at 555 Lake Ave, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 8 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 18,954 square feet of living spaces. Call Leslie McElwreath – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917-539-3654) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Buy Apple Cider Donuts in Westchester County
Apple cider donut lovers, now is your season. Hit these seven Westchester County farms, orchards, and more to get your fix this fall. As temperatures cool and pumpkin patches proliferate, we’ll let you in on a little secret: Cakey, golden-brown apple cider donuts are a hallmark of autumn in the Hudson Valley — possibly even more so than pumpkin or apple picking. (We admit it, we’ve gone “apple picking” just for the fresh cider and hot donuts. Don’t @ us.) Topped with crumbly sugar and fried to perfection, there is nothing more rustic and heartwarming for a Westchesterite in the fall than a piping hot apple cider donut fresh from the farmhouse bakery. Here are our favorite local spots to indulge this fall.
Popular Mamaroneck Seafood Restaurant Holds Grand Opening Of New Location
A popular restaurant in Westchester County is reopening at a brand-new location. Harbour Fish Restaurant will hold the grand opening of its new Mamaroneck location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The seafood restaurant, which was founded in 2018, has moved to 576 Mamaroneck Ave., the former location of...
The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever Is this Weekend
I must admit that I had kind of a lazy summer. I really didn’t do a whole lot of anything, and to be truthful, that’s just fine with me. One thing I did do, and have done every summer for years, is to go to yard sales. Even though there is nothing I need, I still love to go to a good yard sale. You never know when you’ll spot a treasure that you didn’t know you needed but now love. Or maybe even get a great buy on something worth way more than they’re asking.
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Get Marvelous Mediterranean Food in Westchester
Hungry? Here are some of the top Mediterranean restaurants along with their most popular dishes in Westchester. The Mediterranean diet is derived from the traditional cuisines of Greece, Italy, and other countries such as Turkey, Portugal, and North Africa. The diet often includes olive oil, vegetables, beans, whole grains, and fish. When looking for a place to eat, it can be difficult to find something that is healthy and enjoyable for everyone. Luckily, Mediterranean restaurants in Westchester County have many options, with dishes ranging from steak shawarma to vegan falafel.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
NYC is in store for a ‘cold and snowy’ winter, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get your winter coats ready. It will be a cold winter season in New York City, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Weather Forecast. The Almanac explained this season will be “A Tale of Two Winters” because the weather this winter will...
