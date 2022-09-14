Long Island City’s brand new two-floor indoor/outdoor multifunctional venue is bringing a sporting club, restaurant, arcade, and beer hall to Queens all under one roof, and its grand opening is next Wednesday, September 21st! From hospitality veteran Stephen Cheng and Corissa Leong in partnership with El Grupo SN (the ones behind Somewhere Nowhere), the massive 5,000-square-foot space houses over a dozen large-screen TVs along with an 11-foot tall LED video wall, one of if not the largest in LIC, perfect for settling down in front of with a cold drink to root for your favorite team on game day. If watching sports isn’t really your thing you can try your luck at the gaming area located on the second floor–an indoor/outdoor room complete with all the classics from Skee Ball and Pacman to Atari Pong and Jurrasic Park. Up here you’ll even find table games, including cards, tableside shuffleboard, chess, and more. When you’re ready to grab a drink, you’ll have the option to choose from 20 seasonally rotating beers on tap, mostly from NYC and tri-state area breweries, including Fifth Hammer Brewing, ICONYC, Sixpoint, and Keg & Lantern.

QUEENS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO