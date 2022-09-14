ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU

Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Cardinal Stadium Attendance History

Louisville Football had it’s lowest (non-COVID) average attendance since the last year of the Steve Kragthorpe era during the 2021 season. Cardinal Stadium was expanded to 60,500 for the 2018 season. Cardinal Stadium opened originally in 1998 as a 42,000 seat stadium. It was expanded for the 1st time before the 2010 season to 55,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Showers For Some To Come Monday

Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Additions to Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 Season

University of Louisville football fans attending the Cardinals’ Sept. 16 opening game against Florida State will notice several new features that are designed enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service throughout the upcoming 2022 season. Below are several additions to Cardinal Stadium that fans will notice...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Louisville.com

Randy’s Louisville (9.14.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: At least 1 dead in crash in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. MetroSafe said the crash was reported on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. LMPD said at least one person was killed in the crash, but...
LOUISVILLE, KY

