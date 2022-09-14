Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
stateoflouisville.com
How Louisville snatched defeat from the jaws on victory against FSU
Everything lined up perfectly for Louisville football to continue its winning streak against FSU on Friday. How UofL let the Seminoles walk out of Cardinal Stadium with the victory. Friday night was about as perfect of a situation as you can concoct as a Louisville football fan. A perfect weather...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville stirs memories of 2021 while falling to Florida State, 35-31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This was the kind of game that pinned a losing record on the University of Louisville football team last season. Back and forth. Decided by a snap or two. Turnovers and careless penalties to howl about. There for the taking until it wasn’t. The...
Florida State made weird college football history beating Louisville on Friday
The Florida State Seminoles will beat anybody, anywhere, on any given day of the week. With the Florida State Seminoles improving to 3-0 on the season, Mike Norvell’s team just did something that has never happened before in the history of college football. No, it was not a scorigami...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
'It's devastating' | Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
wdrb.com
Against the Spread | Is Louisville the underdog play against Florida State on Friday night?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nobody is bankrupt yet. That's the best thing I can say about the (for entertainment purposes only) performance of the WDRB Sports staff picking college football games against the spread. I gave everybody an imaginary $1,000 to begin the season. Here we are at Week 3,...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
The Crunch Zone
Cardinal Stadium Attendance History
Louisville Football had it’s lowest (non-COVID) average attendance since the last year of the Steve Kragthorpe era during the 2021 season. Cardinal Stadium was expanded to 60,500 for the 2018 season. Cardinal Stadium opened originally in 1998 as a 42,000 seat stadium. It was expanded for the 1st time before the 2010 season to 55,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
wdrb.com
Showers For Some To Come Monday
Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
The Crunch Zone
Additions to Cardinal Stadium for the 2022 Season
University of Louisville football fans attending the Cardinals’ Sept. 16 opening game against Florida State will notice several new features that are designed enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service throughout the upcoming 2022 season. Below are several additions to Cardinal Stadium that fans will notice...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana high schools put rivalry aside to raise awareness about suicide prevention
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana high schools put their rivalry aside Thursday evening for an important cause. The Floyd Central and New Albany soccer teams used their Hoosier Hills Conference doubleheader at Green Valley Elementary School to raise awareness about suicide prevention. The Bulldogs wore jerseys with...
Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues
Benimax is one of several private-equity firms buying hundreds of apartments and single-family homes across Louisville and building rental portfolios. The post Atlanta firm buys hundreds of west Louisville apartments as corporate landlord expansion continues appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
wdrb.com
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Louisville.com
Randy’s Louisville (9.14.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
LMPD: At least 1 dead in crash in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - At least one person was killed in an overnight crash in south Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. MetroSafe said the crash was reported on Outer Loop near Interstate 65 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. LMPD said at least one person was killed in the crash, but...
wdrb.com
4th-generation Peerless Distilling Owner Corky Taylor talks bourbon on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville. Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition. Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana police department receives new K-9 from nonprofit honoring fallen Charlestown officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been almost 40 years since the Edinburgh Police Department in southern Indiana had a K-9 on the force. But the family of a fallen officer is helping to keep their son's memory alive. Charlestown Police Officer Benton Bertram was killed in a crash in 2018...
Comments / 0