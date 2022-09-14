ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westville, IN

nwi.life

Applications Open for Crown Point Winter Market

Applications are now open for the City of Crown Point’s 2022 Winter Market. The indoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, located at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety of items, such...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Northwest Medical Group Expands Cardiology Services

Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening

On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
MERRILLVILLE, IN

