Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Six new correctional officers join Louisville Metro Department of Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed six new officers in a ceremony at Metro Hall Friday. They come from Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida. Four have prior experience in corrections. Leaders said they’re joining at a time when the jail is facing challenges. “We’re the largest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
wdrb.com

Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. this morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY

