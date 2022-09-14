Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
'Its been hurtful': Family of 7-year-old that died in Louisville foster care facility demand answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the couch of her family's Lexington home Friday, Dominique Terry wiped away tears. "He was into sports, and he loved football," she said of her son Ja'Ceon. But she admits her own mistakes, including addiction issues, cost her the chance to be a mother to...
wdrb.com
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Algonquin Park; boy taken to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Algonquin Park. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, 2nd Division officers responded to reports of a shooting on Cypress Street. When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find a victim. During the...
spectrumnews1.com
Six new correctional officers join Louisville Metro Department of Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections welcomed six new officers in a ceremony at Metro Hall Friday. They come from Kentucky, Mississippi and Florida. Four have prior experience in corrections. Leaders said they’re joining at a time when the jail is facing challenges. “We’re the largest...
WLKY.com
LG&E and KU are helping people in Louisville prepare for disasters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Utilities companies in Louisville are making sure that citizens of the Metro are prepared for a major disaster. In honor of September being National Preparedness Month, LG&E and KU are educating people across Louisville fore how to prepare for emergencies like downed power lines or natural gas leaks.
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Metro Police cancel Operation Return Home for missing 9-year-old Louisville girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home alert issued Saturday for a missing 9-year-old Louisville girl has been canceled. Metro Police said Kahyla Bailey was located just before 9 p.m. and will be reunited with her loved ones. She was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block...
wdrb.com
Family searches for answers, justice for 7-year-old who died while in Louisville foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Still grieving her young son's death, a Lexington mother wants justice for her son, speaking out about the matter following the coroner's office determined a cause and manner of death for the young boy, who died while in state care in Louisville. Holding a stone memorial...
WLKY.com
Civil rights leader honored with street naming in Newburg neighborhood
A Louisville woman who spent decades fighting for civil rights and workers' rights was honored today in the Newburg neighborhood. The corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, where Augusta Thomas spent much of her time, is now named in her honor. Thomas, who grew up with Dr. Martin Luther...
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
wdrb.com
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
wdrb.com
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services having free adoptions, waiving reclaim fees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to being at max capacity, Louisville Metro Animals Services are making all adoptions free and waiving reclaim fees. Courtesy of Friends of Metro Animal Services and the Pay It Forward program, all approved adopters will have their fees waived. In addition, every dog adoption will include a large bag of food.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana police department receives new K-9 from nonprofit honoring fallen Charlestown officer
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been almost 40 years since the Edinburgh Police Department in southern Indiana had a K-9 on the force. But the family of a fallen officer is helping to keep their son's memory alive. Charlestown Police Officer Benton Bertram was killed in a crash in 2018...
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
wdrb.com
4th-generation Peerless Distilling Owner Corky Taylor talks bourbon on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville. Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition. Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his...
LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning in the Algonquin neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway just after 9:20 a.m. this morning. That's near West Gaulbert Avenue and West Hall Street. When...
