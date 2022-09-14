Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Commonwealth Engineers, Inc gives back to the community in all kinds of unseen ways
Behind every running faucet, behind every toilet flush, behind every sewer protecting our homes from a flood, there is an engineer. We may not see them and we may not hear much about them, but their hard work immeasurably improves our quality of life. Commonwealth Engineers, Inc is a water...
nwi.life
Applications Open for Crown Point Winter Market
Applications are now open for the City of Crown Point’s 2022 Winter Market. The indoor market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, located at 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety of items, such...
nwi.life
Wise Guys Wine Section Grand Re-opening
On September 17, Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville celebrated the grand re-opening of its wine section. Wise Guys invited customers to celebrate with them. There were in-house wine tastings, and giveaways, and Indiana 105 was on hand to hand out even more goodies. Wise Guys is proud of its newly...
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Expands Cardiology Services
Northwest Medical Group interventional cardiologists, Anshuman Das, M.D., FACC, FASCAI and Fahd Syed, M.D., MPH, FACC, recently added a new office in the medical offices adjacent to Northwest Health – La Porte, located at 1331 State St., in La Porte. Both will continue to see patients in their Valparaiso office.
